RIDGEWOOD RECREATION PRESCHOOL PROGRAMS OFFER A VARIETY OF ENRICHMENT - NOVEMBER/DECEMBER SESSION

Please take a look at the variety of programs offered for preschool children in our November/December Fall II session. Registration is now available.

PRESCHOOL

Storytime and Harvest Adventure with HealthBarn USA - Little ones will enjoy a literary favorite and venture to the organic garden for hands-on activities to bring the story to life. Ages 2-4. Mondays at Habernickel Gatehouse, 1057 Hillcrest Rd., 9:30 to 10:15 am, beginning November 11th. $50/5 classes, includes all materials.

My First Art with Abrakadoodle - caregivers join as little ones focus on exploration, while painting, drawing, sculpting, enjoying storybooks, art games and music. Ages 20-42 months. Tuesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10:30 to 11:15 am, beginning November 12th. $125/6 classes, includes all materials.

PreK S.T.E.M. Challenge with Education Explorers - In this introductory class to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), children will take part in age-appropriate engineering challenges and experiments. Projects include designing and building a simple scale, creating and testing "Zappy Zoomers" and Pinwheels, experimenting with light and reflections as they build their own kaleidoscopes, and much more. Ages 3-5, Tuesday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 1 to 1:45 pm, beginning November 12th. $135/6 classes - includes all materials.

Yoga Dance with The Joy of Motion - Little ones love this fun and creative class. Benefits of yoga for children include body and movement awareness, improved flexibility and strength, enhanced concentration, increased self-esteem, ability to better manage stress, creative imaginations, peer and social interaction, discipline and responsibility. Combining dance with yoga adds the inclusion of development of musicality and rhythm, stimulation, creativity, focus and the ability to do poses longer with the music. Formal attire is not required; comfortable clothes are recommended. Wednesday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 1 to 1:45 pm, beginning November 13th. $65/ 5 classes.

Garden Arts Picasso Half-Pints - Creative projects will include Holiday Cartooning, Turkey Lurkies, Thanksgiving Herb Planters, Hybernating Teddy Bear Dens, and Creative Canvas in this class that mixes nature and eco-art. Ages 4-10. Thursdays, after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning November 14th. $120/5 classes, all materials included.

Mini Doodler’s Pets, Paint and Clay - Join Abrakadoodle and learn about artists, animals and pets through art! There will be fun with rainbow ponies, colorful parrots, clay flamingos and shaggy dogs. New projects each week for animal loving kids! Please dress for mess! Ages 3-5. Fridays, after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:30 to 4:30 pm, beginning November 15th. $115/5 classes, all materials included.

Register online at CommunityPass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, (Visa/MasterCard) or in person/by mail to the Recreation Office, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (cash/check). Non-Residents may register for any session for an additional charge of $10 per class session. You may locate the registration forms with more details on our Recreation homepage, www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation.

For more information call 201-670-5560 or visit the Stable between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Programs are all-inclusive - please contact our office to discuss special accommodations if needed.

