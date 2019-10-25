GoFundMe: Help Northern NJ's largest all-women's running team provide Thanksgiving meals for 8th year by

Thursday, October 24 2019

Posted in News & Views

Last year, we raised over $7,500 to directly purchase and deliver 125 complete Thanksgiving meals to Center families who have moved from the emergency shelter to transitional housing. This year we have committed to once again purchasing turkeys, sides, desserts, as well as $20 ShopRite gift cards for transitional program families.



Center for Hope and Safety is Bergen County, New Jersey’s leading full-service 501c3 agency for victims of domestic violence and the only agency in Bergen County that provides emergency shelter. Their mission is to assist women and children who are victims of domestic violence, including emotional, economic, sexual and physical abuse. The agency provides emergency and transitional housing, emotional support, and a diversified continuum of services focused on safety, empowerment, and self-sufficiency. Through community partnerships, Center for Hope and Safety raises awareness, provides services, and educates community members about domestic violence.

One of the unique and special components of Jersey Women Strong, LLC's mission is our dedication to philanthropy. In addition to training for and racing in various events across the state and country, our team supports and participates in charitable outreach with local organizations by raising money, supplying items of need, and/or volunteering time.

We handle every aspect of this process from coordinating directly with the store and meat manager at ShopRite (Rochelle Park) to in-person payment for the food and delivery at the Center, etc. This is our 8th year, and we are extremely proud of the impact we are making in our local community. You can be assured that your contribution is going directly to these families. As in previous years, we will meet the delivery truck at the outreach center in Rochelle Park three days before Thanksgiving to help unload the meals. Clients are then able to pick up their meals later that day. Any remaining funds are used to purchase gift cards, which are distributed to transitional program children in December as part of the Center’s holiday gift-giving campaign.

How can you help?

Your $40 donation will purchase a complete Thanksgiving meal for a family in need.

Your $20 donation will purchase one Thanksgiving turkey for a family in need.

Your $10 donation will purchase one box of Thanksgiving sides or dessert for a family in need.

Donations in any amount will help make the holiday season brighter for so many families throughout Bergen County. Please join us in our effort to support the strong and resilient women of Center for Hope and Safety this fall and help us to reach our fundraising goal of $7,500!

The Jersey Women Strong Team

Get Fit. Give Back. Change Lives.

