Hackensack Meridian Health Honored by U.S. Department of Defense for Support of Team Members in National Guard and Reserve

Friday, October 25 2019 @ 10:36 AM EDT

Emergency physician and network receive major awards for commitment to service members

October 23, 2019-Hackensack, NJ. – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is proud to announce that the U.S. Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve honored an emergency physician and the health network for supporting team members who also proudly serve our country.

Hackensack Meridian Health received the Above and Beyond Award and Douglas Finefrock, D.O., vice-chair of the Emergency Department at Hackensack University Medical Center and founding EM Residency Program director at the hospital, received the Patriot’s Award.

“Our network is very proud to receive the Above and Beyond Award, which demonstrates our unwavering support for our service men and women in the National Guard and Reserve,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

Mark Sparta, president of Hackensack University Medical Center, accepted the award on behalf of Hackensack Meridian Health.

“We are truly honored and privileged to support those who so bravely serve our country,’’ Mr. Sparta said. Alvin Star, area chair for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, presented the award.

In honor of his support for team members who serve in the Guard and Reserve, Dr. Finefrock was nominated for the Patriot’s Award by Maj. Anthony Bells, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve who is a physician assistant in the emergency department at Hackensack University Medical Center.

“It’s a profound honor to receive the Patriot’s Award in recognition of our support of team members who protect our country at home and abroad,’’ said Dr. Finefrock. “These citizen soldiers are vital members of our care team and help us deliver the high-quality, exceptional patient experience our communities count on from Hackensack University Medical Center.’’

The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve has recognized organizations and employers who support military personnel and their families for more than 45 years.

Hackensack University Medical Center, which employs more than 40 active duty, reserve, and retired active duty team members, has a long history of supporting U.S. military veterans. The Hackensack Veterans Network, founded in 2013, is comprised of Hackensack University Medical Center team members who are serving, or who have served, in all branches of the U.S. military. The Hackensack Veterans Network provides Hackensack University Medical Center veterans with information, education, resources and offers its members an opportunity to continue to give back to their community. In addition, Hackensack University Medical Center joined the Hiring our Heroes Program, sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in 2014, aimed at helping U.S. Military Veterans and their spouses find employment. Hackensack University Medical Center is also part of the VetFriendly 50,000 Jobs Challenge, sponsored by Veteran Recruiting, which has the goal of helping 50,000 veterans find employment.

In 2017, Hackensack University Medical Center formed a partnership with the United States Army Reserve known as Operation Hackensack S.M.A.R.T. (Strategic Medical Asset Readiness Training). This innovative, first-of-its-kind partnership focuses on high-quality, individualized specialty medical training for service members to improve their knowledge, skillsets and increase soldier readiness. Operation Hackensack S.M.A.R.T. integrates interactive observation training that is specific to the jobs soldiers perform in their military capacity. During the training, soldiers partner with their civilian counterparts at the medical center for 14 days of immersion training utilizing cutting-edge technology, at no additional cost to the government. This program contributes to superior readiness and in-depth training within the medical ranks. It also provides critical knowledge sharing between military and civilian medical professionals about best practices, techniques and procedures to ensure military service members are trained to use the most current technology in today’s rapidly changing health care landscape. In August 2018, Hackensack University Medical Center welcomed the third class of 14 soldiers from across the country representing the following branches of the military: Army, Army Reserve, Air Force, NJ National Guard, and Coast Guard received training in the laboratory, administration, operating room, radiology and with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crews.

