Funds Support Teacher Training and In-School Residences Valley Bank Announces Grant to New Jersey Performing Arts Center
In-School Residences partner professional NJPAC-trained artist faculty with classroom teachers and children throughout the school year. Thirteen different topics are taught in In-School Residences, including theater, dance and music. Designed to integrate directly into the classroom, each Residency fulfills New Jersey Student Learning Standards. This year’s residencies include “Movement Matters,” Instrumental Jazz and “Poetic Justice,” in which students in grades 6 to 12 express their authentic voices by writing poetry about issues that are important to them. In addition, NJPAC offers residences as part of national partnership programs including the Early Learning Through the Arts: New Jersey Wolf Trap Program which incorporates performing arts into literacy and STEM lessons for preschool and kindergarten students.
“Valley is proud to support NJPAC and its mission to use the arts to enhance young children’s lives, foster resilience and help build a better future,” said Mark Saeger, Chief Credit Officer, Valley Bank. “The arts positively impacts school culture, particularly student motivation, and students who are engaged in the arts are more than twice as likely to graduate from college as their peers with no arts education.”
“We are grateful for the philanthropic partnership between NJPAC and Valley Bank,” said Alison Scott-Williams, NJPAC’s Vice President of Arts Education. “It not only demonstrates Valley’s strong support of the arts as a vehicle for improving the lives and educational outcomes of children in underserved communities, it also underscores the bank’s commitment to economic development and local programs that help New Jersey communities thrive.”
About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $32.5 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates over 200 branches across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.
About New Jersey Performing Arts Center
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is America’s most diverse performing arts center and New Jersey and Newark’s cultural anchor. NJPAC’s arts education and community engagement programs advance the Arts Center’s mission. NJPAC is the largest provider of arts education programs in the state, serving almost 100,000 families and students in grades Pre-K through 12 year. During fiscal 18, nearly 100,000 students, families and educators – an increase of over 20,000 from the previous year – were served by NJPAC’s arts education programming.
