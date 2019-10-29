Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, October 29 2019
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, October 29 2019 @ 11:27 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Valley Ranked Among Nation’s Top Hospitals in Multiple Specialties

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey - October 29, 2019 — The Valley Hospital has been ranked among the top hospitals in the nation in multiple specialties by Healthgrades for 2020.

Most notably, Valley has been recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care, General Surgery and Gastrointestinal Care. Valley was also named among the top five percent in the nation for neurosciences and cranial neurosurgery, and is the recipient of the Critical Care Excellence Award. Valley is the only hospital in Bergen County to have earned each of these distinctions for 2020.

These achievements are part of findings released today in the Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation, which recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures.

“I am very proud that Valley has once again been recognized as a top hospital in the nation in these clinical specialties,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “These distinguished recognitions are reflective of Valley’s continued commitment to achieving optimal clinical outcomes and providing high-quality, compassionate care.”

“[The] Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals [program] recognizes those hospitals that have proven their dedication to quality care and exceptional outcomes over time, and we applaud their efforts and achievement,” said Brad Bowman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Healthgrades.

The complete Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology can be found at https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.

For information on additional Valley awards and distinctions, please visit www.ValleyHealth.com/Awards.

  Valley Ranked Among Nation's Top Hospitals in Multiple Specialties
