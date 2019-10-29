Schedule of Upcoming Free Community Health Screenings by

Tuesday, October 29 2019 @ 02:25 PM EDT

(Northern NJ – Hudson and Bergen counties) -- Throughout the year, Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center takes an active role in our local communities to provide free health screenings and education programs.

The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) recognized Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Community Outreach Program with its Community Outreach Award for its unique and effective methods of reaching out to better serve the healthcare needs of area residents.

The following is a schedule of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s FREE Health Screenings that will be held in our local communities in the coming months. For more information, please call Amelea Graham at 201-295-4057.

Saturday, November 16

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dvine Konektion

611 56th St., West New York, NJ

(Free screenings include hearing testing, cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, heart rate and percentage of oxygen in the blood. Also features certificates for mammography and prostate screenings from the CEED program.)

Tuesday, November 19

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Holy Redeemer Parish - Padre Pio Center

569 65th St., West New York, NJ

(Diabetes and My Heart Education Seminar and free screenings include HgbA1c diabetes, blood pressure, heart rate and percentage of oxygen in the blood.)

Saturday, December 21

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dvine Konektion

611 56th St., West New York, NJ

(Free screenings include HgbA1c diabetes, cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and heart rate. Also features certificates for mammography and prostate screenings from the CEED program.)

