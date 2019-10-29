2019 Bergen County Brain Health Event by

Tuesday, October 29 2019 @ 08:34 PM EDT

News & Views

On Saturday November 2, 2019 from 10:00am–2:00 pm, the Bergen County Division of Senior Services, Nutrition & Wellness Unit, will be sponsoring their FREE Senior Wellness event focusing on Brain Health (“normal” aging, everyday influences and lifestyle changes that can be adopted to optimize brain health.) Open to ALL Bergen County Seniors age 60+, this wellness event will be held at the Ridgefield Public Library, 527 Morse Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ.

Seniors will be afforded the opportunity to attend various workshops featuring speakers on key topics related to Brain Health, as well as visit fun & interactive stations. The stations will provide FUN brain health related activities, demonstrations of key points to maintain brain health, and interactive learning experiences for attendees to engage and enjoy throughout the library.

To Register please call 201-336-7438.

