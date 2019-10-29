Valley’s New Graduate Nurse Residency Program Earns Accreditation from ANCC by

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, October 29, 2019 — Valley’s New Graduate Nurse Residency Program recently earned Practice Transition Accreditation Program (PTAP) accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

The ANCC PTAP accreditation validates hospital residency or fellowship programs that transition registered nurses (RNs) and advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) into new practice settings that meet rigorous, evidence-based standards for quality and excellence. Nurses in accredited transition programs provide experiences that promote the acquisition of knowledge, skills and professional behaviors necessary to deliver safe, high-quality care.

Valley’s New Graduate Nurse Residency Program is the 113th program in the country to receive PTAP accreditation from the ANCC.



“We are proud that Valley’s New Graduate Nurse Residency Program has been recognized by the ANCC as one of the highest-quality transition programs for nurses,” said Ann Marie Leichman, Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Valley Health System and The Valley Hospital. “Our new graduate nurses gain the skills and confidence needed to perform effectively within a new practice setting.”

About ANCC

The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association (ANA), provides individuals and organizations throughout the nursing profession with the resources they need to achieve practice excellence. ANCC's internationally renowned credentialing programs certify nurses in specialty practice areas; recognize healthcare organizations for promoting safe, positive work environments; and accredit providers and approvers of continuing nursing education. In addition, ANCC provides leading-edge information and education services and products to support its core credentialing programs. www.nursecredentialing.org

