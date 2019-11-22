New Jersey Senior Medical Group is Now In-Network for Humana Medicare Advantage Members by

Sunday, November 17 2019 @ 08:22 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.– New Jersey Senior Medical Group, part of the largest Korean-American Independent Physician Association in the United States, and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have signed an agreement that expands the primary care options for Humana Medicare Advantage members in Northern New Jersey.

The agreement, now in effect, adds 27 primary care doctors to the network for Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) and Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) members in Bergen County. New Jersey Senior Medical Group has contracted independent physician offices in Englewood Cliffs, Fort Lee and Palisades Park as part of its Independent Physician Association.

“New Jersey SMG is proud and privileged to partner with Humana in New Jersey,” said Min Young Cha, M.D., CEO and President of New Jersey Senior Medical Group. “SMG is making a strong footprint in New Jersey by serving our SMG Medicare members and the senior community.”

The new agreement means current Humana Medicare Advantage members now have in-network access to New Jersey Senior Medical Group providers. People eligible for Medicare who select a Humana Medicare Advantage plan during the Medicare Annual Election Period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2019, will have access to New Jersey Medical Group beginning Jan.1, 2020.

“We’re excited to partner with New Jersey Senior Medical Group to expand the number of primary care physicians available to our current and future members,” said NE Region Medicare President Alexander Clague. “They are a group of physicians who understand Humana’s passion to improve the health and well-being of people with Medicare in New Jersey.”

About New Jersey Senior Medical Group

New Jersey Senior Medical Group, a division of Seoul Medical Group, is a network of independent community physicians who share a vision of improving the health and well-being of senior patients. Our network of Primary Care Physicians and Specialist Providers promote patient wellness while coordinating comprehensive care for our senior patients. Focused on serving the Medicare and Medicare/Medicaid eligible patient populations, New Jersey SMG’s fast referrals support both patients and physician offices.

Founded in 1993, Seoul Medical Group is one of the country’s leading physician-run medical groups with more than 3400 primary care and specialist physicians who embody the philosophy that puts patients’ needs first, with both clinical and non-clinical healthcare services.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

Additional Information

Advertisement