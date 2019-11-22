Santa to Visit The Shops at Riverside for the Holiday Season by

Sunday, November 17 2019 @ 01:54 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

HACKENSACK, NJ - Simon®, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced the beginning of the holiday season where families can make magical memories by taking photos with Santa as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at The Shops at Riverside. Santa arrives on November 8 at 10 a.m. and will visit until December 24, 2019 at 6 p.m.

“Visiting the Simon Santa Photo Experience at The Shops at Riverside is a fun way for families to create lasting memories and experience all the joy that the holiday season has to offer,” says Melissa Koronakis, Director of Marketing. “We recognize the importance of sharing traditions with loved ones during the holidays and want to enable families to experience this special time with Santa that they have come to cherish each year at The Shops at Riverside.”

Santa FastPass: Save time, avoid the line by reserving your magical moment with Santa online.

Pet Photo Night: An opportunity for all members of the family, pet and human, to visit with Santa. Pet Photo nights are hosted after regular mall hours on Monday, December 2 and Monday, December 9 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The photo set is located on Level 2 near H&M and Banana Republic and will receive extensive cleaning following the event to minimize potential risks to allergy sufferers.

