Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County Breaks Ground in Westwood NJ

Monday, November 18 2019 @ 04:03 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County will host a Groundbreaking ceremony today, November 18th at 95 Sand Road in Westwood. Habitat Bergen is honored that Margaret Cook Levy, the Founding President of the organization in Bergen County, will participate in the event.

This is the first home that Habitat Bergen has built in Westwood and the organization is thrilled to partner with the Borough to construct a single-family home that will be purchased by a low to moderate income family with preferential treatment to military Veterans.

“During two and a half decades of building in Bergen County, Bergen Habitat has relied on the generosity of individual and corporate donors to fund the building or rehabilitation of more than 100 homes in 14 towns across the County,” according to Maureen Cameron. “It is through the commitment to service demonstrated by our individual and team volunteers, and the sweat equity of our families, that we help our ow income neighbors achieve the dream of home ownership.”

Construction and repair work on Habitat homes are largely provided by volunteers, including Habitat Bergen’s “Greyheads,” a group of retired senior volunteers who bring their considerable skills to each project since the affiliate was founded 25 years ago.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County, visit www.habitatbergen.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County

The goal of Habitat Bergen is to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat Bergen builds or rehabilitates simple, decent houses and sells them to low-income families at cost, but with no interest added. Habitat Bergen is a people-to-people partnership, which joins all of us together regardless of race, nationality, religion, or socioeconomic status. That partnership begins with the homeowner families (partner families). Habitat Bergen is not a giveaway program, but a joint venture in which those who benefit from the housing ministry are involved in the work at various levels. They help with the construction of their own home, as well as the houses of their neighbors.

