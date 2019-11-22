Shakespearean Comedy at Bergen by

Monday, November 18 2019 @ 04:04 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, N.J. – The Bergenstages theatre troupe will present its second production of the season, “Much Ado About Nothing,” a comedy written by William Shakespeare, opening Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in Bergen Community College’s Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre on the Paramus campus (400 Paramus Road). This famous work features some of Shakespeare’s wittiest and most poignant dialogue exploring love, marriage, friendship and honor.

The show runs Friday, Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec. 7, Thursday, Dec. 12, Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 7 and 14, matinee performances will take place at 2 p.m. A special talkback session will follow the Dec. 12 performance.

General tickets are $15, with discounts offered to senior citizens ($10) and Bergen faculty and staff ($10), and students ($5). For additional information, please call (201) 447-7428 or visit tickets.bergen.edu.

From left: Allison Moran, as Hero, from West New York; Christine Dunning, as Beatrice, from Ridgewood; Ray Parente, as Benedick, from Wayn; and Kenneth Tineo, as Claudio, from Fort Lee.

