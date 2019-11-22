HUD AWARDS $3 MILLION TO PROVIDE AFFORDABLE HOUSING TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES IN NEW JERSEY by

Thursday, November 21 2019 @ 04:19 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

NEW JERSEY- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today awarded $131.3 million to 325 local public housing authorities across the country to provide affordable housing to approximately 15,363 additional non-elderly persons with disabilities. [BAA1]In New Jersey, HUD awarded $2,999,862 to housing authorities in Newark, Elizabeth, North Bergen, Pleasantville, Morris County, Somerville, Manville, and Collaborative Support Programs of NJ. See the local impact of the housing assistance announced today.

“At HUD we’re committed to ensuring people with disabilities have a decent, safe and affordable place to live,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “The funding announced today allows our local partners to continue helping residents with disabilities live independently.

“Everyone deserves a place to call home and to enjoy the freedom that independent living provides,” said Lynne Patton, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “I am proud to work for an agency that takes care of this vulnerable population of rent-paying Americans and provides them with financial stability and personal independence.”

The housing assistance announced today is provided through the HUD’s Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program which provides funding to housing agencies to assist non-elderly persons with disabilities, particularly those who are transitioning out of institutional or other separated settings; at serious risk of institutionalization; currently experiencing homelessness; previously experienced homelessness and currently a client in a permanent supportive housing or rapid rehousing project; or at risk of becoming homeless.

This program helps to further the goals of the Americans with Disabilities Act by helping persons with disabilities live in the most integrated setting. The program also encourages partnerships with health and human service agencies with a demonstrated capacity to coordinate voluntary services and supports to enable individuals to live independently in the community.

HUD's mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all. More information about HUD and its programs is available on the Internet at www.hud.gov and http://espanol.hud.gov. You can also connect with HUD on social media or sign up for news alerts on HUD's Email List.

Advertisement