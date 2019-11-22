Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, November 22 2019 @ 09:27 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, November 22 2019 @ 09:27 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

HUD AWARDS $3 MILLION TO PROVIDE AFFORDABLE HOUSING TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES IN NEW JERSEY

    Share

NEW JERSEY- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today awarded $131.3 million to 325 local public housing authorities across the country to provide affordable housing to approximately 15,363 additional non-elderly persons with disabilities. [BAA1]In New Jersey, HUD awarded $2,999,862 to housing authorities in Newark, Elizabeth, North Bergen, Pleasantville, Morris County, Somerville, Manville, and Collaborative Support Programs of NJ. See the local impact of the housing assistance announced today.

 “At HUD we’re committed to ensuring people with disabilities have a decent, safe and affordable place to live,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “The funding announced today allows our local partners to continue helping residents with disabilities live independently. 

“Everyone deserves a place to call home and to enjoy the freedom that independent living provides,” said Lynne Patton, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey.  “I am proud to work for an agency that takes care of this vulnerable population of rent-paying Americans and provides them with financial stability and personal independence.”    

The housing assistance announced today is provided through the HUD’s Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program which provides funding to housing agencies to assist non-elderly persons with disabilities, particularly those who are transitioning out of institutional or other separated settings; at serious risk of institutionalization; currently experiencing homelessness; previously experienced homelessness and currently a client in a permanent supportive housing or rapid rehousing project; or at risk of becoming homeless.

 This program helps to further the goals of the Americans with Disabilities Act by helping persons with disabilities live in the most integrated setting. The program also encourages partnerships with health and human service agencies with a demonstrated capacity to coordinate voluntary services and supports to enable individuals to live independently in the community.

HUD's mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all. More information about HUD and its programs is available on the Internet at www.hud.gov and http://espanol.hud.gov.  You can also connect with HUD on social media  or sign up for news alerts on HUD's Email List.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • HUD AWARDS $3 MILLION TO PROVIDE AFFORDABLE HOUSING TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES IN NEW JERSEY
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost