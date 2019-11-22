Applebee’s Serves More Than 35,000 Free Meals on Veterans Day by

To thank Active Military members and Veterans for their service, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar offered free meals on Veterans Day. Applebee’s locations in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and on Long Island owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises are proud to report they served more than 35,000 meals, a value of nearly $500,000, on Monday, November 11.

Doherty Enterprises is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and stays engaged in its neighborhood through participation in community events, donations, sponsorships and fundraisers. Here, Applebee’s of Bridgewater, NJ team members show off their Veterans Day t-shirts.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 59th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, the 28th largest privately-held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ and the 15th largest franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, and operates six restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2018, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of March 31, 2019, there were 1,830 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

