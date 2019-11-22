NEW JERSEY APPLEBEE’S HOST ANNUAL BREAKFAST WITH SANTA FUNDRAISER ON DECEMBER 7 by

Applebee’s® Announces Annual Fundraiser to Benefit Toys for Tots

ALLENDALE, NJ (November 11, 2019) – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar® locations in New Jersey today announced its 21st annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser will take place on Saturday, December 7 at 8:30 a.m. The fundraiser will support the efforts of the Marines Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, which distributes new toys to underprivileged children to provide a tangible sign of hope to as many economically disadvantaged children as possible at Christmas.

Guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast along with goodies and the opportunity to take a free photo with Santa Claus. Tickets to Breakfast with Santa can be purchased for $10 each by calling or visiting a local Applebee’s. Advanced reservations are required as seating is limited. Children under the age of 2 are admitted free of charge. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the Breakfast with Santa events will be donated directly to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to be distributed to local families.

“We are thrilled to be able to support this amazing organization and all they do for the development of area children and our local communities, especially when we can make the holidays a little brighter,” said Tim Doherty, President and Chief Executive Officer of Doherty Enterprises. “We look forward to spending the day with our employees and guests to celebrate the holidays and the season of giving.”

Heading into its 21st year, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises, which owns more than 96 Applebee’s restaurants across New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia, have raised over $4.6 million for the Toys for Tots initiative to date, helping to spread holiday cheer to more than 230,000 deserving children.

Just in time for the holidays, for every $50 gift card purchase, guests will receive a free bonus card valued at $10. Offer valid October 28 through January 5. Bonus cards valid from next visit through March 1, 2020. On Black Friday, November 29, Applebee’s is offering a one day special in which guests who purchase a $50 gift card will receive $20 in bonus cards. Bonus cards may be used November 30 through December 31, 2019.

Applebee’s Breakfast with Santa events will be offered at locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia. In New Jersey, Applebee’s is located in Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union, and Wall.

About Applebee’s®

Applebee's Grill & Bar brings together a lively bar & grill experience offering hand-crafted drinks and craveable, simple, American food with flare featuring vibrant flavors and real, fresh ingredients. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering the best in food and drinks with neighborly, genuine service. With more than 2,000 locations in 49 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and 15 countries, Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands. Applebee's restaurants are franchised by DineEquity Inc.'s (NYSE: DIN) subsidiary, Applebee's Franchisor LLC and its affiliates.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 59th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, the 28th largest privately-held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ and the 15th largest franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, and operates six restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2018, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Toys for Tots

