KIDS RIDE FREE ON NY WATERWAY FERRIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON by

Saturday, November 23 2019 @ 07:24 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

New E-Ticket Makes Family-Friendly Way to Enjoy NYC Even Easier

Kids under the age of 12 ride free on all NY Waterway ferries between New Jersey and Manhattan from November 29 through New Year’s Day, January 1. NY Waterway’s new E-Ticket for ferries between Port Imperial in Weehawken and the West 39th Street Midtown Terminal in Manhattan makes using the ferry even easier.

Visit nywaterway.com/KidsFree for more information.

The ferry is the most family-friendly, traffic-free way for families to enjoy the best of the Big Apple lit up for the holidays with service seven days a week, including NY Waterway’s low-cost weekend service between Weehawken, Hoboken and Jersey City and Midtown Manhattan’s West 39th Street Ferry Terminal and the Brookfield Place / Battery Park City Terminal in Lower Manhattan.

With Kids Ride Free, NY Waterway’s Your Key To The City packages, which includes discounted ferry transportation plus discount admission to top Broadway shows and NYC attractions such as the Intrepid Sea, Air, Space Museum and the American Museum of Natural History, are an even bigger bargain.

On weekdays, ferries travel to the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal from Edgewater, Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken, Hoboken 14th Street and the Hoboken NJ TRANSIT Terminal, Harborside and Paulus Hook in Jersey City and Belford / Middletown in Monmouth County. Ferries serve Lower Manhattan from Port Imperial, the Hoboken NJ TRANSIT Terminal, Harborside, Paulus Hook, Liberty Harbor and Port Liberté in Jersey City, and from Belford / Middletown.

Customer service staff at NY Waterway terminals can advise families on how to best enjoy holidays in the Big Apple.

Purchase your E-Ticket for ferries between Port Imperial in Weehawken and the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal. Download the E-Ticket to your phone or print it.

Also, use NY Waterway’s free Bus Locator App to locate in real-time NY Waterway’s free buses when you are ready to head back to West 39th Street.

The Port Imperial Terminal features indoor garages offering convenient and affordable parking. At the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal, free connecting multi-route NY Waterway shuttles are waiting to take passengers on several routes serving Midtown and Downtown Manhattan. Shuttles stop right at key holiday destinations such as Times Square, the Empire State Building, Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit nywaterway.com/kidsridefree for information. Information is also available on the NY Waterway Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Advertisement