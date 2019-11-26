The New York Giants and Bob’s Discount Furniture partner with Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County Friday, November 22 by

Saturday, November 23 2019

Posted in News & Views

Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County has completed four new townhomes on Jefferson Avenue in Washington Township. Two military Veterans and their families will move into two of the four units before Thanksgiving.

Bob's Discount Furniture, one of the fastest growing furniture retailers in the United States, recently teamed up with the New York Giants and Habitat for Humanity of Bergen Country to provide $5,000 worth of furniture to the families. On Friday, November 22, members of the New York Giants, Bob’s Discount Furniture and Habitat will be on site to greet the families, both of whom have overcome tremendous hardships, as they see the furniture in their homes for the first time.

Bob’s Store Manager, Manager Carlos Caballero will also be on hand for tomorrow’s delivery and room reveal, having assisted the families in selecting the new furniture for their new homes. In addition to the furniture donation, Bob’s team and current players and alumni from the New York Giants have volunteered on the build, sending volunteers to sheetrock, apply insulation, and paint the interior of the home. The Bob’s – New York Giants collaboration spans more than two years.

Suggested arrival time 11:30 am to 647 & 649 Jefferson Avenue Washington Township. The furniture reveal is planned for 12noon.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County, visit www.habitatbergen.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County

