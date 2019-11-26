Bergen New Bridge CEO speaks on the future of health care by

SOMERSET, NJ, November 20, 2019 – Bergen New Bridge Medical Center President and CEO Deborah Visconi this week addressed hundreds of New Jersey thought leaders at a forum to discuss health care challenges and together explore solutions to improve health outcomes for patients and communities.

Visconi, who heads the state’s largest hospital located in Paramus, NJ, participated in an interactive panel discussion at the 69th Annual Roy A. Bowers Pharmaceutical Conference, hosted by the Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.

“At Bergen New Bridge, we care for the whole person and, as a full service medical center, we must constantly evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of our neighbors, who rely on us to explore and identify new ways to keep them healthy,” Visconi said. “We go beyond the four walls of our hospital – into our communities, where people live, learn and work – and continuously seek to expand and improve healthcare services through innovative partnerships and programming with the goal to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.”

Visconi was joined on the panel by Shereef M. Elnahal, MD, President & CEO of University Hospital and former Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health; Allen J. Karp, Executive Vice President of Healthcare Management Transformation at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey; Brian L. Strom, MD, Chancellor and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs at Rutgers University; John J. Gantner, President & CEO at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital; and Arturo Brito, MD, Executive Director of The Nicholson Foundation.

Representatives of the pharmaceutical industry, health insurance companies, health systems, the state legislature with experts in behavioral health, population health management, and public policy attended the event, held at The Palace at Somerset Park.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2019. Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

