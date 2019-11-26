BIDDY CHO MALLEY’S POPUP WILL BE THURSDAY DECEMBER 5TH by

Saturday, November 23 2019 @ 11:30 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

IRISH BISTRO IN ENGLEWOOD TO HOST KIMCHI SMOKE BBQ ONCE AGAIN

For guests in attendance, the full Biddy O’Malley’s bar and kitchen menu will also be available. The latest information regarding the event will always be listed at http://www.biddyomalleys.com/popups

Name: Biddy Cho Malley’s! Part Deux

Location: Biddy O’Malley’s, 36 N Van Brunt Street, Englewood, NJ

Date/Time: Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00pm-10:00pm

Texas Frito Pie $11

Fritos Topped Brisket and Chili + Cheese (GF)

Tex Mex Tacos $12

Smoked Pork Shoulder or Brisket (+$2), Pico de Gallo, Guacamole on 2 Corn Tortillas (GF)

Korean BBQ Ribs $12 (4 pc)

Smoked and Fried Pork Ribs with Gochujang Glaze, Scallions, Sesame Seeds

Goffle Road Farm’s Buttermilk Fried Chicken $13

Jalapeño-cheddar Corn Bread, Catskill Maple Butter, House Pickles

Smoked BBQ Short Rib Sliders $12

Fried Pickles, Kimchi Slaw, King’s Hawaiian Bun

Advertisement