The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, November 26 2019 @ 07:53 AM EST
BIDDY CHO MALLEY’S POPUP WILL BE THURSDAY DECEMBER 5TH

IRISH BISTRO IN ENGLEWOOD TO HOST KIMCHI SMOKE BBQ ONCE AGAIN

Biddy O’Malley’s and Kimchi Smoke BBQ are pleased to announce their second popup collaboration, BIDDY CHO MALLEY’S! PART DEUX, which will be held at Biddy O’Malley’s in Englewood (36 N Van Brunt Street) on Thursday, December 5th from 6:00pm till 10:00pm.Kimchi Smoke owner and pitmaster Robert Austin Cho will once again be showcasing his ‘cue skills with brisket, pork rib, and pork shoulder dishes — smoked low and slow in his smoker. Biddy’s Executive Chef Wilson Lindemann will also offer two special dishes for the evening.

For guests in attendance, the full Biddy O’Malley’s bar and kitchen menu will also be available. The latest information regarding the event will always be listed at http://www.biddyomalleys.com/popups

EVENT INFO

Name: Biddy Cho Malley’s! Part Deux

Location: Biddy O’Malley’s, 36 N Van Brunt Street, Englewood, NJ
Date/Time: Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00pm-10:00pm

POPUP MENU

Texas Frito Pie $11
Fritos Topped Brisket and Chili + Cheese (GF) 

Tex Mex Tacos $12
Smoked Pork Shoulder or Brisket (+$2), Pico de Gallo, Guacamole on 2 Corn Tortillas (GF)

Korean BBQ Ribs $12 (4 pc)
Smoked and Fried Pork Ribs with Gochujang Glaze, Scallions, Sesame Seeds
Goffle Road Farm’s Buttermilk Fried Chicken $13
Jalapeño-cheddar Corn Bread, Catskill Maple Butter, House Pickles

Smoked BBQ Short Rib Sliders $12
Fried Pickles, Kimchi Slaw, King’s Hawaiian Bun

