Give Locally to Help People in Need in Eastern Bergen County by

Saturday, November 23 2019 @ 11:32 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; November 21, 2019) -- During the holiday giving season, The Community Chest asks its neighbors to give locally. With increased need identified in eastern Bergen County, The Chest's 2019-2020 Annual Campaign is raising funds for 25 nonprofit agencies and programs that help people in the area. For 86 years, the organization has led initiatives and supported nonprofits to make local communities stronger and benefit people in the area.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them in competitive grants to nonprofit agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. Coordinating and planning services are also provided in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network. The organization's Board of Managers implements a thorough process of screening, research, and monitoring to assure the funds raised are directed to the most worthy programs and the areas of greatest need.

Donate

The public can help meet the increased need for services. Contributions of any size may be made by check to The Community Chest, located at 122 South Van Brunt Street, 2nd Floor, Englewood, NJ 07631. Donations may be made online on the organization's web site at www.thecommunitychestebc.org/. Donations are tax-deductible, as permitted by law. For information, call 201-568-7474 or contact [email protected]

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 86 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo Caption:

The Community Chest gives youngsters an opportunity to learn dance through its grant award to The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC. Photo Credit: Bergen Performing Arts Center







