The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, November 26 2019 @ 07:53 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, November 26 2019 @ 07:53 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

BERKELEY COLLEGE RECEIVES INTERNATIONAL DAVEY AWARDS

Recognizes Finest Creative Work from Organizations Worldwide

The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) announced that three Berkeley College Marketing/VIA creative submissions were among the winners of the 15th Annual Davey Awards. The Davey Awards recognize the finest creative work from the best small shops, firms and companies in the world. Entries are judged on their creative distinction. The Berkeley College Be Campaign received a Gold Award in the category of Integrated Campaign Promotional Branding. In the Film/Video Motivational category, “Your Potential is Our Promise” received a Gold Award (click here to see the video), and in the Website Education category, the Berkeley College New Website and New Theme Launch received a Silver Award.  The AIVA comprises more than 700 leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts, dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Winners were announced on October 29, 2019. AIVA members include executives from organizations such as Conde Nast, Disney, GE, Microsoft, Monster.com, MTV, Sesame Workshops, Yahoo! and many more. The members of the Marketing/Via teams, pictured above from L to R, are: (front row) Melissa Iturralde, Marketing Assistant; Jodi Notowitz, Graphic Designer; Carson Craig, Web Content Coordinator; and Sydney Quinn, Advertising Assistant; (middle row) Lourdes McLaughlin, Website Manager; William DiMasi, Vice President, Marketing; Donna Nicholson, Creative Director; Marc DiPasquale, Social Media Coordinator; and Cesar Romero, Web Developer; and (back row) Richard Diehl, Senior Graphic Designer; Jonathan Cruz, Web Designer; and James Thorpe, Copywriter. 
  BERKELEY COLLEGE RECEIVES INTERNATIONAL DAVEY AWARDS
