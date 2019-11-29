TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR BIG SNOW AMERICAN DREAM by

Wednesday, November 27 2019 @ 05:57 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Guests Can Experience North America’s First Indoor Real-Snow Ski and Snowboard Park Starting December 5th

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (November 27, 2019) – Big SNOW American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center providing guests with year-round winter indoors, is excited to announce that lift tickets to its long-awaited slopes are now on sale online. Big SNOW will be opening to the public at 3:00 PM on Thursday, December 5, and will be open from 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM every day following.

To purchase tickets online, guests can visit www.bigsnowamericandream.com. To start, guests will have the option to purchase either a Slope Access Ticket, or the SNOW Day All-Inclusive Package, which will provide guests with everything needed to enjoy the slopes including: equipment rentals, helmets, winter outerwear (pants and jackets), slope access tickets and a complimentary introductory lesson through SNOW Operating’s proprietary Terrain Based LearningTM method of instruction. SNOW Day packages start at $49.99 plus tax per person with advanced purchase. Additional products such as snow play and lesson programs will be added in the coming weeks post-opening.

“We’re very excited to start sharing Big SNOW with our guests next week. There seems to be a lot of interest in what we’re doing, with guests reaching out daily asking about how and when they can buy tickets” said Hugh Reynolds, vice president of marketing and sales for Big SNOW. “Launching our ticket sales is a major milestone and brings us one step closer to welcoming guests to year-round winter starting on December 5th.”

In preparation for opening, Big SNOW is continuing to hire, and is still looking to fill over 100 full and part-time positions in a variety of roles, including retail professionals, rental staff, lift operators and more. Big SNOW will be hosting two hiring events this week at the Hilton Meadowlands. The first on Tuesday, November 26 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM and again on Saturday, November 30 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Big SNOW will offer aspiring and existing skiers and snowboarders as well as snow-curious guests varied on-snow experiences within a 180,000 square foot, 16 story, climate-controlled ski slope. Guest experiences will include opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, introductory lessons, private coaching, children’s programs, snow play, corporate team building, private events and more. Operated by New Jersey-based SNOW Operating, Big SNOW is the first facility of its kind within the United States and Canada. It boasts 4 acres of snow-covered slopes, a 160-foot vertical drop, a graduated degree of pitch ranging from 0% at the base to 26% at its steepest point and 1,000 feet of length for skiers of all ages and skill levels to take advantage of all serviced by 4 surface and aerial lifts.

About Big SNOW American Dream

Big SNOW American Dream is North America’s first real-snow, year-round, indoor ski and snowboard resort, and the perfect place to learn to ski where every day is a snow day. Located adjacent to the New Jersey Meadowlands Sports Complex within the American Dream retail and entertainment center, Big SNOW provides ideal snow conditions year-round within climate-controlled slopes. A 180,000 square-foot snow center offering varied experiences for all skill levels and ages, Big SNOW is equipped to assist guest with a variety of on-snow experiences from professional and student training, family ski vacation preparation, corporate team building, private lessons, children’s instructional programs and more. In addition to its slopes, Big SNOW will also offer guests a world-class ski and snowboard retail experience featuring the latest in ski and snowboard hardgoods and apparel through the Shop at Big SNOW. Big SNOW is operated by New Jersey-based SNOW Operating, who also own and operate Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon, NJ. For more information, visit www.bigsnowamericandream.com

About American Dream

