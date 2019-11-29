ANNUAL TURKEY DRIVE TO PROVIDE FOR NEW JERSEY NEIGHBORS IN NEED by

Wednesday, November 27 2019 @ 05:58 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

FoodBank and Partner Agencies Will Collect Food to Provide Thanksgiving Meals

(HILLSIDE, NJ—November 18, 2019) Close to 900,000 New Jersey neighbors struggle with hunger and may not have the means to afford a holiday meal this year.

To ensure that hungry families have what they need for a happy Thanksgiving, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey has purchased more than 25,000 turkeys and roasters and will receive even more at its 19th Annual Turkey Drive the weekend before Thanksgiving.

FoodBank staff, volunteers, and partner agencies will collect turkeys and other holiday food items at nearly 50 supermarkets, churches, and other sites throughout New Jersey on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24. Last year, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey received nearly 58,000 pounds of food and over 4,600 turkeys thanks to the generosity of those who donated.

The FoodBank’s most-needed items include frozen turkeys and hams, roasters, canned vegetables, gravy, cranberry sauce, and stuffing. Food and fund donations put meals on the tables of those who might otherwise go without during this special time of year. For more information and to find a turkey drive site near you, please visit cfbnj.org/turkey.

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s 18th Annual Turkey Drive

Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24

Sites statewide (all sites and dates/times at cfbnj.org/turkey)

To collect holiday food for people in need throughout New Jersey

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), a member of Feeding America®, has been delivering food, help and hope across the state for 45 years. Last year, CFBNJ provided nutritious food for over 50 million meals through its network of more than 1,000 community partners including pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, mobile pantries, and child and senior feeding programs. For our hungry neighbors, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey is the powerful agent of change that fills the emptiness caused by hunger and provides resources that are essential to earning a sustainable living.

Advertisement