TURKEY TROT PAST THE GRIDLOCK ON NY WATERWAY FERRIES TO MACY’S THANKSGIVING PARADE

New E-Ticket Makes Family-Friendly Way to Enjoy NYC

Even Easier- and Kids Ride Free

Taking the NY Waterway ferry is a great way to get to this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, bypassing holiday gridlock and avoiding budget-busting Manhattan parking.

Kids under the age of 12 ride free on all NY Waterway ferries between New Jersey and Manhattan from November 29 through New Year’s Day, January 1. NY Waterway’s new E-Ticket for ferries between Port Imperial in Weehawken and the West 39th Street Midtown Terminal in Manhattan makes using the ferry even easier.

Visit nywaterway.com/parade for more information.

Buy your E-Ticket on line and download it to your handheld device or print it.

This Thanksgiving, NY Waterway ferries serve the Midtown West 39th Street Ferry Terminal from New Jersey ferry terminals in Weehawken, Hoboken and Jersey City. Ferries also serve the Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Terminal in Lower Manhattan.

Ferries from Port Imperial run every 20 minutes throughout Thanksgiving Day and take just eight minutes to cross the Hudson River. At West 39th Street, free connecting NY Waterway shuttles are waiting to take passengers right to the parade route and as well as to other midtown locations. Parade goers can locate their return shuttle back to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in real time by using NY Waterway bus locator on the Free NY Waterway App available in the App Store on mobile devices or at www.nywaterway.com/mobileapp .

The Port Imperial Terminals has low-cost parking and is served by the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and NJ TRANSIT buses. Taking the ferry is a family adventure that’s less expensive than driving into Manhattan, paying the tolls and parking there, especially when kids ride the ferry for free.

