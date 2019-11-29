Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, November 29 2019 @ 09:15 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, November 29 2019 @ 09:15 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

BERKELEY COLLEGE TO OFFER INTERIOR DESIGN PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Focus on fundamental skills and knowledge includes courses on drafting techniques, sketching, color, computer-aided design (CAD), materials, textiles and finishes

Alfonso Torino, PhD, Chair, Interior Design, Berkeley College School of Professional Studies, explains the scope of perspectives a multi-disciplinary group of faculty bring to the courses in the Interior Design program at Berkeley College at a recent gathering of consumers for a Wine and Design presentation in the Riccardi Showroom in Parsippany, NJ, on November 21, 2019. In addition to its degree programs, Berkeley College now offers an Interior Design Certificate program that focuses on the fundamental skills and knowledge needed in the interior design and architectural fields. The Interior Design Certificate program includes courses on drafting techniques, sketching, color, computer-aided design (CAD), materials, textiles and finishes. The next free community hands-on presentation about interior design will be the Design a Bathroom Workshop on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Floor and Décor, 50 A&S Drive, Paramus, NJ. Interested consumers may reserve attendance at BerkeleyCollege.edu/Decor or call 800-446-5400 ext. RWD.

About Berkeley College
Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College has campuses in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, NJ, as well as in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, with more than 5,700 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for six consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

