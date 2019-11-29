BERKELEY COLLEGE TO OFFER INTERIOR DESIGN PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
Focus on fundamental skills and knowledge includes courses on drafting techniques, sketching, color, computer-aided design (CAD), materials, textiles and finishesAlfonso Torino, PhD, Chair, Interior Design, Berkeley College School of Professional Studies, explains the scope of perspectives a multi-disciplinary group of faculty bring to the courses in the Interior Design program at Berkeley College at a recent gathering of consumers for a Wine and Design presentation in the Riccardi Showroom in Parsippany, NJ, on November 21, 2019. In addition to its degree programs, Berkeley College now offers an Interior Design Certificate program that focuses on the fundamental skills and knowledge needed in the interior design and architectural fields. The Interior Design Certificate program includes courses on drafting techniques, sketching, color, computer-aided design (CAD), materials, textiles and finishes. The next free community hands-on presentation about interior design will be the Design a Bathroom Workshop on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Floor and Décor, 50 A&S Drive, Paramus, NJ. Interested consumers may reserve attendance at BerkeleyCollege.edu/Decor or call 800-446-5400 ext. RWD.
