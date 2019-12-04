Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, December 04 2019 @ 08:23 AM EST
Under Occupation by Alan Furst

Dealing with World War II, Alan Furst writes his novel from the viewpoint of a resident of Paris. He relates the treachery involved with the Nazi occupation and the travails of a citizen. He has an intense knowledge of Paris and describes its arrondissements although not the locations. One gets caught up on the underground movements and how they interacted with the ordinary citizens.

Paul Ricard, the protagonist is drawn into the freedom fighters' resistance efforts by chance. He is given a piece of paper surreptitiously by a man being chased by the Nazis and is dying. From there, Paul seeks answers and learns about the activities of the freedom movement. His new involvements take him on trips into Germany and beyond. Each venture has its own problems and pitfalls.  Ricard is shown in his involvement from the beginning to the end.

Under Occupation, a fiction novel, is in sale as of November 26, 2019. ISBN : 9780-39959230-0. published by Random House, an imprint of Penguin Random HouseLLC
