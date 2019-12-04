Teaneck Poet Self-Publishes 7th Book of Poetry Online by

Teaneck, N.J. – Michael Santiago Pagan has self-published his 7th book of poems entitled “the sense, syntax & feeling” which is named after the foundation, elements and characteristics of poetry. The book is 246 pages long and can be read for free at http://michaelsantiagopagan.com/books.php

The cover of the book is attached and was designed by XenoPsi.

“There comes a time in poetry and in life when you recognize and accept who you are and the voice you have,” said Pagan who has self-published his last three books of poetry online. “the sense, syntax & feeling explores some topics I’ve never visited before – philosophy, mysticism, the Bible – and topics we deal with on a daily basis such as love, depression and family. I’d like to thank XenoPsi once again for helping me with this project and I’d like to thank everyone who has been following my poetry for the past 18 years. It’s a long book of poems, the longest I’ve ever written, but I hope it speaks to them and that they enjoy it.”

the sense, syntax & feeling explores the relationship between the conscious and the subconscious in poetry as a refuge and in life as an experience. This book of poems if the longest to date for the author.

Pagan began writing poetry at an early age but didn’t get serious about his writing until high school. He has since authored seven books of poetry: The Lianas (2001), Andalusia (2003), 1912 (2005), callowhill rose (2012), when you dance with her (2015), Kid Kai (2017), and the sense, syntax & feeling (2019).

Pagan was born in New York City on July 29, 1976 and was raised in Washington Heights until he was 10 years old. In 1986, his family moved to Teaneck, New Jersey. Pagan graduated from Teaneck High School in 1994 and attended Bergen Community College in Paramus, New Jersey before transferring to Temple University in Philadelphia and graduating with a B.A. in Journalism in 1998.

Pagan has worked as a reporter for the North Jersey Herald News, as a grants writer for the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, and as a press secretary for three Speakers of the New Jersey General Assembly, a U.S. Congressman and two U.S. Senators. He currently serves as a public information officer for Bergen County, New Jersey.

The following link will take you to a short interview with the poet: http://michaelsantiagopagan.com/msp-interview.php

