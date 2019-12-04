Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, December 04 2019 @ 08:23 AM EST
Wednesday, December 04 2019 @ 08:23 AM EST
Pedestrian Struck / Fatality in Paramus

On Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 11:31 AM the Paramus Police Department responded to a serious motor vehicle / pedestrian accident in front of the Assyrian Apostolic Church located at 644 Paramus Road.

Upon arrival,  officers determined that a female victim later identified as Lucy Akdemir, 61 yoa, of Westwood NJ had been struck by a car while crossing  west to east across Paramus Road. The victim was almost off the road way when she was hit by a 2006 Toyota Highlander operated by Christal Chang, 56 yoa, of Ridgewood NJ who driving north on Paramus Road.  Paramus officers and Paramus EMS attempted to treat the victim who was then transported to Valley Hospital where she later died.

Paramus Police and Bergen County Prosecutors Detectives arrived at the scene and  investigated. At this time, there are no charges against the driver of the vehicle. Detectives continue to investigate the accident. Anyone with information can call the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 or use our TIPS APP located at www.paramuspolice.org .

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

[email protected]
  Pedestrian Struck / Fatality in Paramus
