Stolen Vehicle / Theft Arrest in Paramus by

Tuesday, December 03 2019 @ 09:59 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

On Monday, December 2, 2019 at 12:38 AM, the Paramus Police Department received a call reporting that persons were attempting to enter cars in the area of Arbor Road and Bush Place.

As Paramus Officer Don Liu arrived in the area he observed a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, color white, with NJ registration leaving the scene driving onto Ridgewood Ave. The car was occupied by all seven (7) persons. A computer check of the vehicle revealed that the Jeep had been stolen from Asbury Park on November 29, 2019, with the Key Fob left inside of it. Officer Liu attempted to stop the vehicle which fled on Ridgewood Avenue, onto Chimes Road, to Glen Avenue, then onto Route 17 south bound. The stolen vehicle stopped on Route 17 south in the area of Ridgewood Avenue.

Two of the occupants later identified as Shakur Williams and Jamal Bankston exited the car and fled on foot. At this time Paramus Officers Sergeant Sean Nutland, Officer Tom Holden, Officer Christian Tsentas, Officer Mike Focarino, Officer William Stallone and Officer Matt Mulick arrived on the scene of the stop. Bankston was captured by Officer Liu after a brief foot chase to the Bonded Oil Property on Ridgewood Avenue. Williams was captured in the rear yard of a Roosevelt Avenue home a short time later. Bergen County Sheriffs Department K9 unit Officer So Lorenc assisted in the search. Evidence collected during the arrest included an Audi Key Fob, ski mask and gloves.

The subjects were arrested and transported to Paramus Police Headquarters, where they booked and processed. The adult defendants were release on their own recognizance. The two juveniles were released to a relative. The defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The subject’s initial court date is listed as December 20, 2019 at the Bergen County Central Judicial Processing Court.

The following were arrested and charged on December 2, 2019:

Juvenile female (driver) 17 yoa, Newark NJ, Eluding Police, Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Juvenile female 17 yoa, East Orange, Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Keileen Abreu, female, 18 yoa, Newark NJ, Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Nazjamir Hobson-Brown, male, 19 yoa, Newark NJ, Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Shakur Williams, male, 18 yoa, Irvington NJ, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Eluding Police

Jamal Bankston, male, 18 yoa, Newark NJ, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Eluding Police

Advertisement