NY WATERWAY OFFERS EASY RIDING AND DISCOUNT ADMISSION TO NY MOTORCYCLE SHOW PLUS, KIDS RIDE FREE! by

Tuesday, December 03 2019 @ 10:03 AM EST

E-Ticket Makes Ferry Riding Even Easier

NY Waterway ferries offer the fastest, easiest and only traffic-free way for easy riders to cruise to the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City for the NY Progressive International Motorcycle Show Friday, December 6, through Sunday, December 8.

Kids under 12 years old ride free on all NY Waterway ferries November 29 through January 1 and the Motorcycle Show also offers free admission to kids under 12 when accompanied by an adult.

With NY Waterway’s new E-Ticket, it’s even easier to travel between Port Imperial in Weehawken and the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal in Manhattan.

Use the Promo Code EXH20 to get a $3.00 discount for Motorcycle Show admission and visit nywaterway.com/motorcycle for more information. Hit the “BUY” button on the website to purchase ferry E-Tickets which can be downloaded to handheld devices or printed.

Ferries from Weehawken, Hoboken, and Jersey City offer frequent service seven days a week to the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal which is right across the street from the Javits Center. There are reduced fares on weekend. Weekday service from Edgewater and from Belford/Middletown is also available.

Free connecting NY Waterway shuttles are waiting at the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal to take customers on the short ride to the Javits Center entrance or they can do the short walk. Free shuttles on five Manhattan routes take ferry riders to destinations throughout Midtown, including Macy’s, Radio City Music Hall and the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

NY Waterway ferry service also is available to Brookfield Place / Battery Park City and to Pier 11 / Wall Street in Lower Manhattan.

Several New Jersey terminals offer inexpensive parking (some free) and are served by the Hudson/Bergen Light Rail, NJ TRANSIT buses and local free NY Waterway buses.

Call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit nywaterway.com/motorcycle for information. Information is also available on the NY Waterway Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

