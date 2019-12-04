IRISH BISTRO IN ENGLEWOOD TO HOST KIMCHI SMOKE BBQ FOR POPUP
EVENT INFO
Name: Biddy Cho Malley’s! Part Deux
Location: Biddy O’Malley’s, 36 N Van Brunt Street, Englewood, NJ
Date/Time: Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00pm-10:00pm
POPUP MENU
Texas Frito Pie $11
Fritos Topped Brisket and Chili + Cheese (GF)
Tex Mex Tacos $12
Smoked Pork Shoulder or Brisket (+$2), Pico de Gallo, Guacamole on 2 Corn Tortillas (GF)
Korean BBQ Ribs $12 (4 pc)
Smoked and Fried Pork Ribs with Gochujang Glaze, Scallions, Sesame Seeds
Goffle Road Farm’s Buttermilk Fried Chicken $13
Jalapeño-cheddar Corn Bread, Catskill Maple Butter, House Pickles
Smoked BBQ Short Rib Sliders $12
Fried Pickles, Kimchi Slaw, King’s Hawaiian Bun
