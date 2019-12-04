Valley Recognized as One of America’s Best Hospitals in Six Clinical Areas by Women’s Choice Award
Ranked in Top 3 Percent of U.S. Hospitals for Cancer Care and Bariatric Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey – December 1, 2019 — The Valley Hospital has been recognized as one of America’s Best Hospitals by the Women’s Choice Award® for its dedication to providing exceptional patient care and treatment.
Valley has received the following Women’s Choice Award distinctions for 2020:
America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care
America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care
America’s Best Stroke Centers
America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery
America’s Best Breast Centers
America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics
Additionally, Valley has been ranked in the top 3 percent of hospitals for cancer care and bariatric surgery by the Women’s Choice Award. Valley ranked in the top 10 percent of hospitals for heart care, stroke centers, breast centers, and obstetrics.“It is an honor to be recognized by the Women’s Choice Award® as one of America’s Best Hospitals in six key service-lines and to be ranked in the top 3 percent of hospitals for cancer care and bariatric surgery,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO, The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “It reflects Valley’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care and service to all patients, including women and their families.”
The Women’s Choice Award® recognizes excellence in patient services based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence. The methodology for the America’s Best Hospitals combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. Additionally, each service line award has supplementary criteria that are specific to the service line.
