Valley Recognized as One of America’s Best Hospitals in Six Clinical Areas by Women’s Choice Award by

Ranked in Top 3 Percent of U.S. Hospitals for Cancer Care and Bariatric Surgery

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey – December 1, 2019 — The Valley Hospital has been recognized as one of America’s Best Hospitals by the Women’s Choice Award® for its dedication to providing exceptional patient care and treatment.

Valley has received the following Women’s Choice Award distinctions for 2020:

America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care

America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care

America’s Best Stroke Centers

America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery

America’s Best Breast Centers

America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics

Additionally, Valley has been ranked in the top 3 percent of hospitals for cancer care and bariatric surgery by the Women’s Choice Award. Valley ranked in the top 10 percent of hospitals for heart care, stroke centers, breast centers, and obstetrics.

