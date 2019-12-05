The Community Chest Welcomes New Trustees to Board of Managers by

Wednesday, December 04 2019 @ 11:51 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Vicki Sidrow, former CEO of Vantage Health and a real estate agent from Fort Lee;

The Reverend Dr. William H. Allport, II, Rector and Senior Clergyperson of Saint Paul's Church in Englewood;

Andrew Kovar, owner of an events planning business, from Tenafly;

Anton Schermer, an executive with Staples, from Tenafly; and

Jennifer Yanowitz, an administrator with Englewood Health from Tenafly.

