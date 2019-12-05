The Community Chest Welcomes New Trustees to Board of Managers
Vicki Sidrow, former CEO of Vantage Health and a real estate agent from Fort Lee;
The Reverend Dr. William H. Allport, II, Rector and Senior Clergyperson of Saint Paul's Church in Englewood;
Andrew Kovar, owner of an events planning business, from Tenafly;
Anton Schermer, an executive with Staples, from Tenafly; and
Jennifer Yanowitz, an administrator with Englewood Health from Tenafly.
These new trustees will serve a three-year term, working with the organization to carry out its motto, Neighbors Helping Neighbors. As part of their tenure, they must serve on at least one board of manager's committee.
"Each is a dedicated member of the community and presents a unique set of skills, expertise, and talent which will be very valuable to The Community Chest. They are all expected to work on governance and fundraising and to help to market The Community Chest, as widely as possible," explained Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director.
"I am delighted to welcome these fine community members to the board. They will make excellent contributions to The Community Chest and aid us in carrying out the organization's mission," said Richard Kennedy, President, Board of Managers.
The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of 21 community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact Dr. Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.
About The Community Chest
Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 86 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.
For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.
Photo caption: Jennifer Yanowitz joins The Community Chest's Board of Managers.
