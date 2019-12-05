Celebrate the Season at the Ciccone by

Wednesday, December 04 2019 @ 11:53 AM EST

PARAMUS, N.J. – Classical music from the Bergen Sinfonia Orchestra highlights its annual holiday concert, “An Evening of Festive Music for a Festive Season,” Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre at Bergen Community College located at 400 Paramus Road.

Under the baton of conductor Murray Colosimo, the orchestra will perform works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Kreisler, Smetana and Gimenez. Notable highlights of the holiday concert include Beethoven’s triumphant Egmont Overture, Op. 84a and Tchaikovsky’s dazzling Valse Scherzo, Op. 34. The performance will also feature international violin soloist Vladimir Tsypin.

A preshow in the theatre lobby will feature Canadian brass carols and complimentary refreshments.

Ticket prices are $45, with discounts offered to senior citizens ($35), Bergen faculty ($35) and students ($10). Group discounts are also available. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.bergen.edu or (201) 447-7428.

