The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, December 05 2019 @ 11:43 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, December 05 2019 @ 11:43 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Celebrate the Season at the Ciccone

PARAMUS, N.J. – Classical music from the Bergen Sinfonia Orchestra highlights its annual holiday concert, “An Evening of Festive Music for a Festive Season,” Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre at Bergen Community College located at 400 Paramus Road.

Under the baton of conductor Murray Colosimo, the orchestra will perform works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Kreisler, Smetana and Gimenez. Notable highlights of the holiday concert include Beethoven’s triumphant Egmont Overture, Op. 84a and Tchaikovsky’s dazzling Valse Scherzo, Op. 34. The performance will also feature international violin soloist Vladimir Tsypin.

A preshow in the theatre lobby will feature Canadian brass carols and complimentary refreshments.

Ticket prices are $45, with discounts offered to senior citizens ($35), Bergen faculty ($35) and students ($10). Group discounts are also available. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.bergen.edu or (201) 447-7428.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

