Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting to Feature County Ambassador Danielle Monaro of Z100 Radio by

Friday, December 06 2019 @ 09:41 AM EST

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco will be joined by Danielle Monaro, Bergen County’s first ambassador in lighting the Winter Wonderland tree

Paramus, N.J. – On December 7th, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco will be joined by County Tourism Ambassador Danielle Monaro in lighting the tree at Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland at Van Saun County Park. Monaro is the County’s first ambassador and is co-host of the nationally syndicated Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Z100, New York’s #1 Hit Radio Station which is owned by iHeartMedia.

Winter Wonderland, back for its fourth year, transforms 3.5 acres of Van Saun County Park into a holiday oasis. Featuring two ice skating rinks, a North Pole Dome, carnival-style games, and a heated pavilion tent which houses a beer garden, food vendors and lawn games, Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland provides activities for the entire family. Retrofitted for the holiday season, Van Saun County Park’s celebrated train will also run, along with the carousel. At the center of it all is the giant lighted tree which will help embrace the Wonderland spirit.

The Bergen County Ambassador Program launched this past summer at the Bergen County Zoo with Danielle Monaro’s induction as the County’s first ambassador. Monaro has since been joined by TLC’s Cake Boss Buddy Valastro as an Ambassador. The County’s partnership with Monaro and Valastro has promoted economic development opportunities and strengthened Bergen County’s identity as a premier tourism destination for shopping, dining and entertainment. Next in line as a Bergen County Ambassador is Lori Stokes, Bergen County resident and co-host of Good Day New York.

Monaro’s assistance with the Winter Wonderland tree lighting not only strengthens the Bergen County Ambassador Program, but it also highlights the versatility of our parks during all four seasons.

“I love Bergen County in the winter and all the great holiday attractions that happen at the park. Not only do I have wonderful memories with my family from years past, but we're excited to create new ones at Winter Wonderland this season. I’m ecstatic to have been chosen to help with the Tree Lighting Ceremony. I want everyone to discover why my family and I call Bergen County home, and to come check out Winter Wonderland at Van Saun Park in Paramus,” said Danielle Monaro, on-air personality at iHeartMedia.

“Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland is northern New Jersey’s premier winter attraction featuring two open air rinks, a hospitality tent, an indoor/outdoor beer garden, unlimited carousel rides, zoo events, some of the most popular food trucks in the state, and the Bergen County Express Train Ride!” said County Executive Tedesco. “Children will enjoy visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, movies in Santa’s North Pole pavilion, face painting, games, and other activities.”

“Winter Wonderland has something for everyone, no matter what age or interest. In addition to our main ice rink for adults and older kids, we have a synthetic ice ‘Kids Rink’ designed especially for little ones who have never skated before. The carousel and train ride are fun for all ages and everyone can marvel at the illuminated holiday décor and activities spread throughout the site,” Tedesco continued.

For more information about Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland, visit www.bergencountywinterwonderland.com.

