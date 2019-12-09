Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Acknowledged for Antimicrobial Stewardship by

Saturday, December 07 2019 @ 11:45 AM EST

Acute Care Division Awarded Bronze Steward, and Long Term Care Division Awarded Gold Steward

Paramus, NJ –Bergen New Bridge Medical Center’s Antimicrobial Stewardship efforts have been recognized by The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) at the New Jersey Hospital Association’s (NJHA) annual conference. The Medical Center’s Acute Division earned the New Jersey Antimicrobial Stewardship Recognition Program’s 2019 Bronze Steward Award, and the Long Term Care Division obtained the 2019 Gold Steward Award.

The New Jersey Antimicrobial Stewardship Recognition Program is meant to acknowledge the achievements of Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs (ASPs) in local healthcare facilities. Awardees have demonstrated effective implementation of the CDC Core Elements of Antimicrobial Stewardship.

“These awards demonstrate our commitment to quality and our goal of enhancing patient health outcomes, reducing resistance to antibiotics, and decreasing unnecessary costs,” said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge. “In addition to strong tracking of antibiotic use metrics by drug/dose, along with other related measures, we have accountability organization-wide, including the identification of a pharmacist, nurse, and clinical leader of this program, regular committee meetings, ongoing education, and long-term data monitoring on a number of stewardship related markers throughout our hospital.”

Underscoring the importance of having strong antimicrobial management and education, The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recently released a report indicating antibiotic-resistant bacteria and fungi cause more than 2.8 million infections and 35,000 deaths in the United States each year. There has been significant progress through Antimicrobial Stewardship programs in preventing infections and deaths from these diseases.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

