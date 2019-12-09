McLaren Engineering Group’s Donna Brangaccio Wins ‘Tribute to Women of INfluence’ Award by

Monday, December 09 2019 @ 07:15 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

YWCA Northern New Jersey Recognizes Engineering Firm’s Chief Operating Officer for Outstanding Leadership

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. – Dec. 5, 2019 – McLaren Engineering Group’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Donna Brangaccio, was honored with a “Tribute to Women of INfluence” (TWIN) award at YWCA Northern New Jersey’s empowerment event yesterday. The TWIN award recognizes women of achievement who have excelled in their fields and made significant contributions to their organizations and communities.

Brangaccio serves as COO and senior vice president of operations for McLaren Engineering Group, a New Jersey-based firm that has engineered over 15,000 projects worldwide. Known for her results-driven leadership, she oversees the firm’s strategic initiatives and is responsible for daily operations, financial performance and safety for more than 250 employees across 11 locations and seven technical divisions.

“During her 25-year career with the firm, Donna has helped McLaren grow into an industry leader in the competitive AEC landscape,” says Malcolm G. McLaren, CEO, McLaren Engineering Group. “She has always inspired us to push further, achieve more and has enabled us to cultivate a culture of success.”

Brangaccio began working for McLaren in 1994 as a staff accountant. Her career trajectory – with two and a half decades at the firm – has culminated in a C-suite position overseeing McLaren’s operations worldwide. As a leader in the employee-owned firm, Brangaccio is also a member of McLaren’s Women’s Leadership Committee, 401k Advisory Committee, Procedures Committee, Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Fiduciary Committee and is the ESOP Communications Committee Management liaison.

“Donna’s dedication, coupled with her creative vision and knowledge, make her an inspiring leader,” says Jeremy Billig, president, McLaren Engineering Group. “She has been influential in McLaren’s growth, as well as shaping our firm’s values and culture. This award is well deserved, and we are excited to celebrate her achievements.”

Brangaccio’s expertise includes creating operations strategy and policy and fostering employee alignment with corporate goals. Her management style has served as a catalyst for the company’s proactive, team-player mindset.

"It is an honor to be named a ‘Woman of INfluence’ alongside these inspiring female leaders from across northern New Jersey,” says Brangaccio. “I think women should be confident, and above all, we should be tireless in our pursuits professionally and personally. I think there is time, space and energy for all of it. I am grateful that McLaren places an importance on enabling its employees to thrive on all fronts."

Brangaccio’s career achievements are only part of her success story. Outside of the office, she serves as an elected School District Council Representative in Clarkstown, N.Y., providing leadership training and promoting cooperation between the community and administration. Brangaccio lives with her husband and two children, ages 8 and 11, in Clarkstown.

Established by YWCA Northern New Jersey in 1975, TWIN gives businesses and organizations an opportunity to honor their highest achieving women. The organization’s annual event reflects the YWCA’s overall mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

“Much about our world and women’s place in it has changed, but women still grapple with issues of equal pay, equal opportunities and work-life balance,” says YWCA Northern New Jersey CEO Helen Archontou. “The heart of TWIN remains to honor women of achievement and celebrate organizations that create cultures in which women can thrive.”

More than 30 McLaren staff members attended YWCA Northern New Jersey’s 44th TWIN event on Dec. 4 in support of Brangaccio, including the firm’s leadership team.

About McLaren Engineering Group

For over 40 years, McLaren Engineering Group has provided innovative, customized engineering solutions for more than 15,000 projects. With over 250 employees in 11 offices, McLaren is licensed in 49 states and serves 10 key markets. With experts in numerous engineering disciplines – and a passion for creativity and out-of-the-box thinking – McLaren can address any project’s specific range of design requirements with technical excellence. McLaren has offices in Woodcliff Lake, N.J., New York City, Albany, N.Y., Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley, Pa., Middletown, Conn., Baltimore, Roswell, Ga., Orlando, San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Oran, Algeria. www.mgmclaren.com.

About YWCA Northern New Jersey

