West Side Presbyterian Church's Christmas Season Services

Thursday, December 12 2019 @ 01:02 PM EST

Family Sunday, December 22

9:00 am and 10:15 am: Annual “Pop-Up” Christmas Pageant, ideal for families with young children

Christmas Eve, December 24

4:00 pm: Traditional Service of Lessons and Carols, featuring special chapel time for children from 4 years through 2nd grade

6:30 pm: Candlelight Contemporary Worship with a live band

10:00 pm: Traditional Candlelight Service with Communion



New Year’s Eve, December 31

5:00 pm: Chapel Worship, a meditative, experiential service with Communion

West Side Presbyterian Church, founded in 1912, is a welcoming church, rooted deeply in Christ, inviting all to connect, grow and serve. Visit West Side at 6 South Monroe Street in Ridgewood. For more information, please visit westside.org.

