IT’SUGAR TO OPEN WORLD’S FIRST CANDY DEPARTMENT STORE

Thursday, December 12 2019 @ 01:07 PM EST

AT AMERICAN DREAM IN EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

NEW JERSEY (December 12, 2019) – IT’SUGAR, known for its over-the-top sweets, giant candy, and absurdly wonderful sugar creations, is excited to announce that it will open on Saturday, December 14 in American Dream located in East Rutherford, New Jersey. At three stories and over 22,000-square-feet, IT’SUGAR American Dream will be the world’s first department store of candy.

The one-of-a-kind IT’SUGAR store will greet visitors with a 3-story tall Statue of Liberty replica covered in over 1.5 million Jelly Belly beans, symbolizing the freedom to treat yourself. Once inside, customers can explore the first floor’s centerpiece, an immersive lollipop garden filled with nearly ten-thousand lollipops. Surrounding the garden is over 5,000 square feet of candy bins housing an endless variety of your favorite sweets. The second floor is home to dozens of branded shops like Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, Nerds, Starburst, Reese’s, Kellogg’s, and more. Coming Spring 2020 to IT’SUGAR’s third floor will be a new Oreo café concept called Oreo TWISTiD. Overlooking American Dream’s entertainment atrium, Oreo TWISTiD will provide guests with a view of the DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park.

American Dream will include over 450 retail, food and specialty shops. These are complemented by over 15 entertainment offerings including fully-enclosed DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park; a 16-story Big Snow Indoor Ski & Snow Park; Kidzania; a live Performing Arts Theater; a 300-foot tall Observation Wheel; a Sea Life Aquarium, Legoland Discovery Center; The Rink (NHL-sized ice rink); and The Dining Terrace with over fifteen full service restaurants and the world’s only Munchie’s Food Hall. American Dream will be the second largest retail and entertainment center in the United States covering approximately 3 million square feet with a superb location 20 minutes outside NYC.

“Creating a candy department store has been a long-time dream of mine,” said Jeff Rubin, Founder and CEO of IT’SUGAR. “I’ve been thinking about this concept for over 25 years and our IT’SUGAR team is thrilled to partner with American Dream to make it a reality. There is nowhere else like American Dream and we look forward to immersing the property’s millions of guests into the world of IT’SUGAR.”

IT’SUGAR is located in American Dream, at 1 American Dream Way, Space G134. For more information, please visit www.itsugar.com.

IT’SUGAR is a member of BBX Capital Corporation’s family of companies and a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings.

About IT’SUGAR: Founded by candy veteran Jeff Rubin in 2006, this sweet experiential retail environment has become the largest specialty candy retailer in the world. The IT’SUGAR portfolio consists of over 100 retail locations in U.S. hotspots such as New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Dallas, Houston, and Chicago. Known for their absurdly wonderful sugar innovations that celebrate lighthearted rebellion, IT’SUGAR aspires to a future where everyone has access to the pure joy that comes from indulging in a world with fewer rules and more sugar. For additional information, please visit www.itsugar.com.

About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90 percent ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations as well as its real estate and middle market divisions which includes its ownership interest of IT’SUGAR. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

About American Dream: American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, will provide customers with an entirely unique experience. The property offers a curated mix of unparalleled entertainment, retail and dining options - all in one location. American Dream is approximately 3 million square feet and projects 40 million visitors annually. When complete, the destination will include over 450 retail, food and specialty shops, complemented by over 15 entertainment offerings including: fully-enclosed DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park; Big SNOW American Dream; Kidzania; live Performing Arts Theater; 300-foot tall Observation Wheel; Merlin Entertainments’ Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center; The Rink – an NHL-regulation sized ice rink; and The Dining Terrace with over fifteen full service restaurants and the world’s only Munchie’s Food Hall. For more information visit www.americandream.com or follow us on Instagram @americandream.

