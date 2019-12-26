The Valley Hospital Foundation Recognized in the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy’s 2019 High Performers List by

Monday, December 23 2019 @ 01:33 PM EST

Ridgewood, New Jersey, (December 23, 2019) – The Valley Hospital Foundation, the fundraising arm of Valley Health System in Ridgewood, New Jersey has been included in the 2019 High Performer’s list, provided from the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP).

AHP has recognized 74 U.S. and 10 Canadian philanthropic organizations as high-performing fundraisers in the healthcare industry for fiscal year 2018. These organizations are primarily foundations affiliated with nonprofit hospitals or health systems that were surveyed for AHP’s 2019 Report on Giving, which provides key industry benchmarks for healthcare fundraisers.

High performers are defined as those organizations who represent the top 25 percent in net fundraising returns for a given category. In the “High Performers: Overall” group, the largest category of the year, these high performers reached the top 25 percent out of all responding institutions, meaning they raised more than $16.0 million in the U.S. and more than $10 million in Canada.

“We are very grateful for this designation,” said David Bohan, Vice President and Chief Development Officer of The Valley Hospital Foundation. “We owe our success to the many loyal donors who have stepped forward to support Valley’s mission in providing quality healthcare to our region.”

The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy was established in 1967 and represents nearly 4,500 development professionals at 1,900 nonprofit hospitals, medical centers, health systems, and related facilities internationally. AHP has sponsored the annual Report on Giving for 35 years and has released the 2019 Report on Giving this week. To learn more about the Report on Giving or purchase this year’s edition, visit www.ahp.org/reportongiving.

