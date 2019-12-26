Linda Lucas, CEO of The Arc of Essex County, Presented the Martin Papish Award by

Monday, December 23 2019

Posted in News & Views

On Thursday, November 21, The Arc of Essex County’s CEO, Linda Lucas of River Edge, was presented the Martin Papish Award at The Arc of New Jersey’s 70th Anniversary Gala. Regarded as The Arc’s highest professional honor in the state of New Jersey, the Martin Papish Award recognizes the tremendous efforts and accomplishments for professionals dedicated to serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

