Linda Lucas, CEO of The Arc of Essex County, Presented the Martin Papish Award
On Thursday, November 21, The Arc of Essex County’s CEO, Linda Lucas of River Edge, was presented the Martin Papish Award at The Arc of New Jersey’s 70th Anniversary Gala. Regarded as The Arc’s highest professional honor in the state of New Jersey, the Martin Papish Award recognizes the tremendous efforts and accomplishments for professionals dedicated to serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.For the past 40 years, Linda has dedicated her professional life to working for The Arc of Essex County, a Livingston-based nonprofit that provides support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. During her tenure, The Arc of Essex County has become the state’s largest chapter of The Arc and the go-to resource for countless professionals and families alike. Despite all of her accomplishments and successes, it is Linda’s caring and compassion for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families that makes her a true champion and The Arc of New Jersey’s 2019 Martin Papish Award Recipient. Pictured (L-R): Tom Baffuto, Executive Director of The Arc of New Jersey, Linda Lucas, CEO of The Arc of Essex County, and Joanne Bergin, President of The Arc of New Jersey’s Board of Directors.
