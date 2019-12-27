BERGEN’S BEST VOICE LOOKING FOR THE NEXT LOCAL STAR
ONE DAY SINGING COMPETITION PREMIERING AT VAN SAUN PARK
Bergen’s Best Voice
Thursday, January 2nd beginning at 12:00pm
Bergen’s Best Voice is a one day singing competition to find Bergen County’s best high school or college singer (All current Bergen County residents aged 14-23).
Songs must be previously produced and published (no original lyrics or music). Each performance will be limited to 60 seconds or until the judges deem they have enough information to make a decision for the contestant. In later rounds, performers can provide background music or perform using an instrument.
Vocal performance will be essential to advance in the competition, but contestants will also be assessed on their complete persona, including personality and appearance.
The panel of judges includes veteran stage actor Ciaran Sheehan, who played the role of The Phantom in “The Phantom of The Opera” for over 1,000 performances on Broadway. Sheehan will be performing a song from Phantom during the contest finals.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event. Tommy Fox’s of Bergenfield will be sponsoring the onsite bar, with local food trucks in attendance offering delicious eats all day.
Details including contestant eligibility is available at the Bergen’s Best Voice website https://www.nachomuthas.com/bergensbestvoice
Van Saun Park, Winter Wonderland Pavilion, Paramus, NJ
TICKETS:
$50 Contestant Registration Fee (includes admission)
$15 General Admission — Prepaid (ages 10 & over)
$20 General Admission — Day Of (ages 10 & over)
https://bergensbestvoice2020.eventbrite.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related