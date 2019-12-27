Hackensack University Medical Center First Hospital in New Jersey to Offer Revolutionary, by

Minimally Invasive Robotic Lung Biopsy Procedures

Robotic-assisted technology Ion will help detect lung cancer earlier and improve outcomes

December 19, 2019 – Hackensack, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center announced today that the medical center is the first hospital in New Jersey to implement Ion, a cutting-edge, robotic-assisted technology that will enhance the care of patients with lung abnormalities, detect lung cancer earlier and improve outcomes.

“Hackensack University Medical Center is at the forefront of providing leading-edge treatments that enhance patient care,” said Ihor Sawczuk, MD, FACS, President, Northern Region, Chief Research Officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Utilizing an innovative, new robotic-assisted technology like Ion, our team members will redesign the way we care for patients with lung abnormalities by doing real-time lung biopsies, diagnosing lung cancer earlier and providing more precise treatment.”

Ion’s robotic-assisted platform allows for a minimally invasive biopsy of the lung. The system’s precision and flexibility enable optimal lung navigation and produce more accurate biopsies. Ion will be used for lung cancer screening and early diagnosis by providing more access to small airways or hard-to-reach nodules that other technologies are unable to achieve, as well as for patients who are not surgical candidates but need biopsies to treat cancers.

“Hackensack University Medical Center is committed to delivering the highest quality care and the best possible patient experience,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president of Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Ion, a state-of-the-art technology, demonstrates our commitment to high-quality care by providing our world-class clinical team with the capability of delivering more targeted treatment to our patients thereby improving patient outcomes with the ability to diagnose earlier and with more accuracy.”

Using Ion, team members can plan their procedures using a CT scan of the patients’ lungs to create a pre-planned path to the pulmonary nodule. The fiber optic technology provides unprecedented stability, accuracy and precision, providing real-time vision of the airway throughout the navigation process and real-time shape information throughout the entire biopsy. In addition, Ion’s Biopsy Marker enables team members to biopsy the targeted area, track the number of biopsies and visualize alternative biopsy pathways.

“At Hackensack University Medical Center, we are always looking for novel approaches to patient care,” said Nabil Rizk, MD, MS, MPH, Chief, Thoracic Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center. “Ion’s revolutionary robotic platform will help our team members evaluate patients more quickly by mapping out a path to the pulmonary nodule, navigating a precise target, performing biopsies and receiving real-time information.”

The Ion system will integrate seamlessly into Hackensack University Medical Center’s existing technology. The technology will help team members treat patients in a more targeted, precise manner. It will also reduce the amount of procedures over the long-term, improving overall patient outcomes.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

