NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA at MT. FUJI STEAKHOUSE by

(Hillburn, New York) – Celebrate the new decade with a momentous evening ringing in the new year at Mt. Fuji Steakhouse at their Annual New Year’s Eve Gala.

The fun begins in the newly renovated event space, The Views at 8 p.m. with an elaborate Cocktail Hour followed by a decadent Dinner Buffet and an assortment of delectable Desserts. As midnight nears, guests will enjoy a glass of Champagne as they count down to midnight in style with party favors and hats. Reservations are necessary at 845.357.4270. Mt. Fuji is located at 296 Old Route 17 in Hillburn, New York.

About The VIEWS

Whether celebrating a wedding or hosting a corporate event, The Views is the destination that is adaptable allowing many options to suit one’s needs. Impress guests with scenic breathtaking mountain views, cascading waterfalls, and newly renovated interior décor. A sprawling ballroom with exquisite design and flowers overlooking the stunning views of the Ramapo mountains with wall to floor-to-ceiling windows. Celebrations are tailored made, wow guests with an extravagant outdoor ceremony incorporating The Views many expansive spaces for rehearsal dinners, cocktail receptions and unique after parties or whatever ideas one may have, The Views has it covered. Elevate each event with far-reaching mountain views and open space, modern meeting areas. All of The Views spaces feature complimentary Wi-Fi. The Views at Mt. Fuji, 296 Old Route 17, Hillburn, NY. 10931. theviewsatmtfuji.com or 845.357.5501

About Mt. Fuji Japanese Steakhouse Mt. Fuji Steakhouse was founded in 1969 by Tokuaki Fujita and Kazue Fujita, who created a true experience of Japanese culture and traditions in the tri-state area. The iconic Tutor-style mansion is set atop a 40-acre private mountain along the N.Y. Thruway. The legendary establishment’s stellar reputation for the finest Japanese cuisine with spectacular views of the exquisitely landscaped grounds featuring beautiful flowers and peaceful koi ponds. The Japanese Steakhouse expansive property includes 24 hibachi grills, a Sushi Bar, The Views (catering and event space) and the newly opened Y’s Lounge. Mt. Fuji Steakhouse is built on the foundation of determination, dedication and gratitude. Its founders’ legacy is carried on today by daughter Nancy Fujita and her husband, Yoshimasa Tada. Mt. Fuji Steakhouse, 296 Old Route 17, Hillburn, New York www.mtfujirestaurants.com or 845.357.4270

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 8:00 PM

$140.00 Per Person

Reservations: 845.357.4270

Mt. Fuji Steakhouse

The Views

296 Old Route 17

Hillburn, N.Y.

