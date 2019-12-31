NY Waterway Offers a Ferry Happy New Year with Traffic-Free Way by

Saturday, December 28 2019 @ 01:44 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

to Celebrate in New York and Extra Late Night Service Back to New Jersey

NY Waterway ferries get New Year’s Eve revelers to Manhattan – and back to New Jersey –safely, quickly and reliably, avoiding tunnels, tolls and Manhattan traffic and parking prices.

Service to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Manhattan is available from Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken, from Hoboken/14th Street and the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal, from Harborside and Paulus Hook in Jersey City, from Edgewater and from Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County.

Visit nywaterway.com for complete schedules.

Ferries run every 20-30 minutes from each New Jersey terminal and take just minutes to cross the Hudson River.

At the West 39th Street Midtown Terminal, free NY Waterway shuttles are waiting to take passengers across Midtown Manhattan to Times Square and other locations. NY Waterway’s free APP with real-time bus locator, available at nywaterway.com, tells passengers the current location of its free shuttles to take them back to West 39th Street.

To keep the party going, the final ferry to Port Imperial in Weehawken departs West 39th Street at 2:10 a.m. January 1.

For families enjoying the holidays in Manhattan, kids ride free on all NY Waterway ferries through January 1.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit nywaterway.com.

