'Tis the Season of Giving at Greater Alliance Federal Credit Union

One of the highlights of the year is giving to Pony Power Therapies. “This very unique summer camp allows children with special needs a summer escape with a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Ana Suarez, Board Member, Greater Alliance Hopes and Dreams Foundation.

“We give to Pony Power, Happiness is Camping and Comfort Zone all to help children with special needs, illnesses and loss,” said Toni Tartaglione, Greater Alliance Hopes and Dreams Foundation. “It is so important for these children to have a positive experience during the summer to help them stay positive.”

The foundation also gives to Children’s Aid and Family Services in Paramus to purchase diapers and to the Bill McKoy foundation in Paterson to give out toys during the holidays. The funds are raised through the annual golf outing and by involvement of credit union employees.

In addition to donating funds, employees of the credit union and members of the board of the foundation volunteer their time in the community. They volunteered at a local Veterans’ home, organized a family volunteer day and participate in charity walks throughout the area.

About Greater Alliance Hopes and Dreams Foundation

Greater Alliance Hopes and Dreams Foundation for Children is a State registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. and is a non-profit foundation based in Bergen County, dedicated to supporting programs, activities, and research aimed at helping less fortunate and handicapped children and families through grants, donations, and scholarships. For more information visit www.gahopesanddreams.org or call 201-599-5603.

Left to Right: Paramus Police Officer Lou Cardone, Glenn Guinto, President & CEO, GAFCU, Toni Tartaglione, Foundation Board Member, Ana Suarez, Foundation Board Member, Paramus Police Detective Sgt. Jim Teehan and Paramus Police Detective Keith DiMascio.

