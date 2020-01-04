THE OFFICE TAVERN GRILL OF EAST HANOVER TO OPEN ON JANUARY 20 by

Guests Invited to Experience the Brand’s 4th North Jersey Location with 40 Rotating Beers on Tap and More!

MORRISTOWN, NJ (January 2, 2019) — The Office Tavern Grill, serving modern twists on traditional American comfort classics, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest location, coming to East Hanover, New Jersey on Monday, January 20.

The new location in East Hanover, at 240 Route 10 in the Hanover Commons, will be the fourth incarnation for the brand statewide, and will feature outdoor seating with a fire pit and expansive space inside the restaurant for approximately 160 guests. The Office Tavern Grill is the perfect venue for events year-round, and is able to accommodate personal and professional celebrations. Additionally, The Office Tavern Grill’s newest location will add approximately 100 new jobs to the local economy.

The exciting new Office Tavern Grill will offer guests an inspired, chef-driven food and drink menu, a vibrant bar with 40 rotating beer taps and an extensive craft beer and specialty cocktails selection, all combined with city-chic ambiance nestled quietly in the suburbs. The Office Tavern Grill of East Hanover, a crossroad where upscale and casual meet in a relaxed dining environment, will be a 6,300-square-foot food and beverage oasis with a rustic wood and steel vibe complimented by old-style copper beer kettles and temperature-controlled recessed wine coolers, designed to accommodate guests in both dining and bar areas.

“We couldn’t be more excited to debut our newest location in Morris County,” said Steve Baliva, vice president of operations, 40NORTH Restaurant Group. “We know that the East Hanover community will truly love the Office Tavern Grill. With the addition of some exciting menu items and 40 beers on tap, as well as our extensive craft cocktail program, we can’t wait to bring all our Office favorites to a new group of guests throughout East Hanover.”

In addition to its signature 100% ground chuck burgers and classic menu items such as its famous house-made truffle tots, the new Office Tavern Grill in East Hanover will also add items to its menu that will remain exclusive to the new Morris County location, including a Lamb Harrisa Burger, spice rubbed shrimp and an amazing Impossible Loco Moco. The new menu items will join the lineup of chef-driven traditional Office favorites like the burgers, wings and flatbreads that guests have come to know and love from the Summit, Morristown and Ridgewood locations.

In 2011, Morristown-based, 40NORTH Restaurant Group, owner and operator of restaurants including The Black Horse Tavern and The Black Horse Pub, Piattino: A Neighborhood Bistro and George & Martha’s American Grille, rescued The Office Beer Bar & Grill concept, purchasing the beloved brand with the intention of a complete overhaul. 40NORTH Restaurant Group relaunched The Office Tavern Grill on “The Green” in Morristown to much acclaim in June 2014. The Summit location, located across from the train station on Union Place, experienced a revamp in late 2015, and the Ridgewood location was also renovated in late 2017.

Open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week, and serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00AM – 3:00PM, The Office Tavern Grill will also host Happy Hour every Monday – Friday from 4:00PM – 7:00PM, featuring a variety of drink specials in addition to its Signature Office Flights with four 4-ounce drafts for only $9.00. The Office Tavern Grill in East Hanover’s hours of operation are Sunday: 10:00AM – 11:00PM, Monday – Thursday: 11:30AM – 12:30AM, Friday: 11:30AM – 1:00AM and Saturday: 10:00AM – 1:00AM.

Known for serving modern twists on American classic comfort foods, paired with 40 rotating beer taps and an extensive craft beer and specialty cocktails selection, The Office Tavern Grill is a crossroad where upscale and casual meet in a chic relaxed dining environment. For more information, menus, events and catering, directions, or to make a reservation, please visit www.TheOfficeTavernGrill.com.

ABOUT THE OFFICE TAVERN GRILL

The Office Tavern Grill, serving modern twists of American classic comfort foods, paired with 40 rotating beer taps, an extensive craft beer and specialty cocktails selection, is the reinvented relaunch of the iconic New Jersey restaurant brand known simply as “The Office.” Its newest incarnation, The Office Tavern Grill, is a crossroad where upscale and casual meet in a chic relaxed dining environment. Ideally located directly across from the train station in downtown Summit, on “The Green” in Morristown, and now open in Ridgewood, the exciting new Office Tavern Grill offers guests a completely revamped food and drink menu with a fresh new look and feel. The Office Tavern Grill is owned and operated by Morristown-based, 40NORTH Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.TheOfficeTavernGrill.com.

ABOUT 40NORTH RESTAURANTS

40NORTH Restaurants is the full-service division of Villa Restaurant Group, a family owned, global multi-brand restaurant operator and franchisor with nearly 350 restaurant locations. 40NORTH gets its name from the common linear parallel of Naples, Italy and Morristown New Jersey – both lie on 40° North Latitude. The founder of Villa, Michele (Michael) Scotto, hails from Naples, Italy, while the family today calls Morristown, NJ home. 40NORTH was established in 2006 with the opening of its first location, George & Martha’s American Grille. The group is now comprised of eight brands encompassing twelve locations throughout New Jersey along with Steelworks Buffet & Grill located at the Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, PA. For more information on 40NORTH Restaurants, please visit www.40northrestaurants.com.

