Legendary Lady Singer Sherma Andrews at Bergen

Thursday, January 02 2020 @ 04:07 PM EST

Andrews performs passionately across different genres and styles while showcasing some of the greatest female singers and their hit songs. Born the youngest in a musically gifted family living in Trinidad, Andrews began playing the accordion at four-years-old, but her perfect pitch and ability to play any song after only one listening led her to serve as church organist just a few years later. Andrews earned a National Merit Scholarship to study at the accredited Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts and upon graduating with honors, she taught at the institution.

Andrews has worked with Branford Marsalis, Britney Spears, Donna Summer, opened for Michael McDonald and Michael Feinstein, and filled in for Whitney Houston during Enrique Iglesias’ world tour. She has performed at a gala for President Bill Clinton’s foundation, Madison Square Garden, Lincoln Center, the Billboard Music Awards and many others. For more information, visit www.shermaandrews.com.

Ticket prices are $45, with discounts offered to senior citizens ($35), Bergen faculty ($35) and students ($10). Group discounts are also available. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.bergen.edu or (201) 447-7428.

