The Kitchen at Bed Bath & Beyond Offers Full Lineup of January Cooking Classes

New Jersey’s Experiential Learning Space Kick Starts the New Year with New Lineup of Cooking Classes

East Hanover, NJ (January 6, 2020) - The Kitchen at Bed Bath & Beyond, East Hanover’s newest interactive cooking and activity learning space, is proud to today announce its full lineup of interactive cooking classes throughout the month of January.

The facility will host 12 classes open to the public including unique options such as “Go Crazy with Garlic,” and “Kids After School – Around The World Foods,” a series of 5 sessions designed for kids to learn recipes from around the world. Perfect for those looking to learn new recipes and techniques in the new year, The Kitchen at Bed Bath & Beyond offers a variety of new and interesting classes taught by chefs and cooking professionals in a state-of-the-art facility.

Below, please find a comprehensive schedule of January 2020 class options:

Kids After School – Around The World Foods – Wednesdays, January 8 – February 5 at 4 PM

Kids are invited to learn recipes from China, Mexico, America, Italy and The Islands with this 5-week series of after school sessions.

Cooking Light – Best Vegetarian Recipes – Thursday, January 9 at 6:30 PM

For those looking to start 2020 on a lighter diet, this class explores delicious vegetarian recipes including “Impastable” Bolognese.

A Hot Pan on a Cold Night – Saturday, January 11 at 6:30 PM

Learn to prepare pork medallions with a cabernet cranberry orange sauce, pan glazed pears and more with Chef Kathleen Sanderson.

Enzo’s Sunday Gravy ­– Sunday, January 12 at 1 PM

Meatballs, Mini Briacole, Rigatoni, Gravy and a deconstructed cannoli create the perfect Italian Sunday dinner.

Warm Me Up! Easy Great Soups – Tuesday, January 14 at 11 AM

Warm up and make 5 delicious and easy soups to warm up at the Kitchen this winter.

Delicious Vegetarian – Thursday, January 16 at 6:30 PM

Chef Beth Rutland demonstrates an array of vegetarian dishes including a chickpea coconut stew.

Comfort Classics to Enjoy – Friday, January 17 at 6:30 PM

Cozy up in the kitchen with these comfort classics, including mac n’ cheese bites, garlic mashed potatoes and a pear and apple crisp.

Winter Brunch – Sunday, January 19 at 1 PM

Nothing beats a Sunday brunch, especially this one. Prepare a cinnamon walnut coffee cake and much more in this hands-on brunch experience hosted by Chef Kathleen Sanderson.

Cast Iron Cooking… with a gift! – Tuesday, January 21 at 6:30 PM

Start the night with sweet pepper corn bread sticks and end it with peach melba upside down cake, all prepared in a cast iron skillet.

Go Crazy with Garlic – Thursday, January 23 at 6:30 PM

There’s no such thing as too much garlic! This session features everything from soup to crème brûlée.

Enzo’s Best of Italy – Friday, January 24 at 6:30 PM

Guests are invited to bring their own beer or wine while they craft a hands-on Italian meal with Chef Enzo.

Seafood for a Winter Night – Friday, January 31 at 6:30 PM

Chef Suzanne Lowery prepares delicious seafood dishes including pesto and white wine stuffed sole in this hands-on class.

Launched at the end of 2018, The Kitchen offers a wide variety of classes, courses and events for the community to enjoy. Perfect for those searching for a fun activity, The Kitchen will be hosting courses covering topics such as cooking, baking, gift wrapping, floral arranging and calligraphy. Each class is designed to be a fun and rewarding hands-on experience, and a great opportunity to test-drive new innovative products. Most classes last approximately 2-3 hours and guests are invited to bring their own beer or wine to enjoy while cooking and dining. Professional workshops and corporate team building opportunities are also available.

For more information about The Kitchen or to register for the January cooking courses, please visit https://thekitchen.bedbathandbeyond.com/ or contact 973-434-2700.

About The Kitchen at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond’s exciting new kitchen experience, located in East Hanover, provides guests the opportunity to prepare delicious meals with the guidance of chefs and expert instructors while using top-of-the line kitchen products. With offerings of cooking and baking courses, kid’s classes, birthday parties, professional workshops and corporate team building sessions, The Kitchen is the perfect place to host a private event or test-drive new, innovative products before purchasing. To learn more, visit https://thekitchen.bedbathandbeyond.com/.

