The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, January 09 2020 @ 03:37 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, January 09 2020 @ 03:37 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

MUSSELS AND TACOS AND FLATBREADS, OH MY

MUSSELS AND TACOS AND FLATBREADS, OH MY NEW ADDITIONS TO DAILY SPECIALS AT BIDDY O’MALLEY’S
(Englewood, NJ): Things got a lot tastier this winter with more daily specials to choose from at Biddy O’Malley’s (36 N Van Brunt Street, Englewood).

Now serving up fun and delicious shareable dishes every weekday, Executive chef Wilson Lindemann is showcasing the contemporary pub fare Biddy’s has become well known for. Available on the listed days — at Biddy O’Malley’s in Englewood only — from 3pm till close (8:00pm till close on BergenPAC show nights), specials are as follows:

NEW! Mussel Mondays: Featuring $10 mussels and $5 house wines — classic Biddy’s flavors (Guinness & Lemon, Red, White or Fra Diavolo) plus a rotating flavor option

Taco Tuesdays: Featuring $3 tacos and $3 Coronas — weekly rotating menu of tacos (examples: buttermilk fried chicken, wild boar carnitas, chorizo)

Wing It Wednesdays: Featuring $1 jumbo wings and $5 draft beers — weekly rotating menu of wings (examples: Buffalo, sweet Thai chili, teriyaki, parmesan garlic, habanero honey bbq)

NEW! Taco Thursdays: Featuring $3 tacos and $3 Coronas — weekly rotating menu of tacos (examples: buttermilk fried chicken, wild boar carnitas, chorizo)

NEW! Flatbread Fridays: Featuring $10 flatbreads and $3 domestic bottled beer — classic Biddy’s flavors (Margherita, Roasted Garlic & Mushroom) plus a rotating flavor option (example: pulled BBQ pork with white cheddar and mango salsa)

Irish Dozen (Everyday): Featuring 13 freshly shucked oysters accompanied with fresh lemon, cocktail and mignonette sauces plus a pint of Guinness for $20

For more information about these specials, guests can visit their dedicated page on the website at http://www.biddyomalleys.com/specials-englewood or contact the restaurant directly at (201) 608-5545. If you’d like to come sample one of these aforementioned days, please email [email protected] with your request.

Since 2011, Biddy O'Malley's has been wooing Northern New Jersey patrons with their interpretations of classic Irish gastropub fare and contemporary American dishes in Englewood and Northvale — including three star reviews by the Bergen Record and topping various ‘best in NJ’ readers’ choice lists — most recently ‘Best Pub’ honors for 2019 in (201) Magazine.

Under the guidance of executive chef Wilson Lindemann, they focus on locally sourced provisions plus offer a large selection of carefully curated wine & craft beers served in a comfortable, friendly and relaxing environment.

Specials are rotated weekly, using many seasonal ingredients and flavors. There’s also brunch offered in Englewood on Sundays — plus party options available for groups of larger sizes.

Both locations of Biddy O’Malley’s are open seven days a week in both Englewood (36 N Van Brunt St) and Northvale (191 Paris Avenue). More information can be found on their website (https://www.biddyomalleys.com

) or on popular social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) @biddyomalleys.

  MUSSELS AND TACOS AND FLATBREADS, OH MY
