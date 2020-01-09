MUSSELS AND TACOS AND FLATBREADS, OH MY
(Englewood, NJ): Things got a lot tastier this winter with more daily specials to choose from at Biddy O’Malley’s (36 N Van Brunt Street, Englewood).
NEW! Mussel Mondays: Featuring $10 mussels and $5 house wines — classic Biddy’s flavors (Guinness & Lemon, Red, White or Fra Diavolo) plus a rotating flavor option
Taco Tuesdays: Featuring $3 tacos and $3 Coronas — weekly rotating menu of tacos (examples: buttermilk fried chicken, wild boar carnitas, chorizo)
Wing It Wednesdays: Featuring $1 jumbo wings and $5 draft beers — weekly rotating menu of wings (examples: Buffalo, sweet Thai chili, teriyaki, parmesan garlic, habanero honey bbq)
NEW! Taco Thursdays: Featuring $3 tacos and $3 Coronas — weekly rotating menu of tacos (examples: buttermilk fried chicken, wild boar carnitas, chorizo)
NEW! Flatbread Fridays: Featuring $10 flatbreads and $3 domestic bottled beer — classic Biddy’s flavors (Margherita, Roasted Garlic & Mushroom) plus a rotating flavor option (example: pulled BBQ pork with white cheddar and mango salsa)
Irish Dozen (Everyday): Featuring 13 freshly shucked oysters accompanied with fresh lemon, cocktail and mignonette sauces plus a pint of Guinness for $20
For more information about these specials, guests can visit their dedicated page on the website at http://www.biddyomalleys.com/specials-englewood or contact the restaurant directly at (201) 608-5545. If you’d like to come sample one of these aforementioned days, please email [email protected] with your request.
Since 2011, Biddy O'Malley's has been wooing Northern New Jersey patrons with their interpretations of classic Irish gastropub fare and contemporary American dishes in Englewood and Northvale — including three star reviews by the Bergen Record and topping various ‘best in NJ’ readers’ choice lists — most recently ‘Best Pub’ honors for 2019 in (201) Magazine.
Under the guidance of executive chef Wilson Lindemann, they focus on locally sourced provisions plus offer a large selection of carefully curated wine & craft beers served in a comfortable, friendly and relaxing environment.
Specials are rotated weekly, using many seasonal ingredients and flavors. There’s also brunch offered in Englewood on Sundays — plus party options available for groups of larger sizes.
Both locations of Biddy O’Malley’s are open seven days a week in both Englewood (36 N Van Brunt St) and Northvale (191 Paris Avenue). More information can be found on their website (https://www.biddyomalleys.com
) or on popular social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) @biddyomalleys.
